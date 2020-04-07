‘Criminal inequity’: ‘big short’ investors blame coronavirus blockade after subprime mortgage collapse

Michael Barry, an investor who turned to a physician famous for betting on mortgage securities before the financial crisis of 2008, turned to Twitter with a controversial message. Lockdown attempts to contain a coronavirus pandemic are worse than the disease itself.

A government-led closure in the United States could lead to millions of unemployment and could trigger the country’s most severe economic contraction to date, without having to contain the epidemic, with low-income families and small populations. Barry allegedly harmed the faction, a series of tweets over the past two weeks. He also said that some controversial therapies of Covid-19, such as the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, need to be made more widely available.

Barry earned a doctorate in medicine from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, but after making a very profitable bet on the stock market, decided to become a professional investor. He gained fame after the hedge fund’s bearish mortgage stake was recorded in the Oscar-winning film “Big Short” based on Michael Lewis’ best-selling book.

Since then, Barry has become less visible, but has begun to share more views last year to warn of the central bank’s “bubble” in passive investment products. He is now focusing on outbreaks that have shut down the economy, killed about 75,000 people worldwide, and changed the way millions of people live and work.

“Universal homes are the most disruptive economic power in modern history,” Barry wrote in an email to Bloomberg News. “And it’s artificial. It suddenly reverses the interests of disadvantaged groups, kills and creates drug addicts, beats violent and now unemployed household women and children, and scares them. It bleeds deep pain and suicide. “

Burry, whose remarks are being watched on March 23, started tweeting on March 23 and described his handle as “ a real personal account of a real strange thing from books, movies, etc. ” . He stated that he had begun to talk about how people were suffering from the steps taken to contain the pandemic. “Not conscientious” describes unemployment in the United States, where 10 million people, previously unthinkable, applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks. He confirmed the authenticity of the tweet in an email interview with BNN Bloomberg.

If the COVID-19 test is universal, mortality will be less than 0.2%. This does not justify widespread government policy that lacks all the nuances that would destroy another 99.8% of lives, jobs and businesses.

Barry took care of health policy makers in a tweet about the disease itself, saying that coronavirus infections can be managed by common sense measures, such as increasing hand washing and expanding testing, without leaving everyone at home. Was. He has also advocated the wider use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat infected people. US President Donald Trump calls the latter drug a “ game changer ” in the fight against Covid-19, but scientific critics have warned that it has not been fully tested or approved. You.

General surgeon Jerome Adams, a US surgeon, said Sunday that there had been some explanation that hydroxychloroquine was helping. “Despite being used at much higher doses, we feel a bit better on safety than completely new drugs,” he said.

So far, Barry has declined to tweet about his investment. He told Bloomberg News last month that he made a “ significant bear market bet that is working so far ” but did not provide any details other than saying it was a “ right-sized ” deal against the index . He said the pandemic could rewind the passive investment boom, which he compared with the purchase of secured debt obligations that fueled the mortgage bubble before 2008.

Barry was almost critical of the economic and medical measures taken by authorities around the world, but also emphasized a large economy that did not experience as much turmoil as the United States or the United Kingdom. According to Barry, Germany and Japan are more responsive and offer models for other worlds.

In a tweet on March 25, Barry announced a unique prescription for Americans to overcome the crisis.

Careful planning: 1] standardize chloroquine and azithromycin, inexpensive and available 2] sick and elderly people voluntarily evacuate to their designated places. 3] Americans lead normal life with extra hand washing and special care around the elderly. Saving the economy means life, not homicide. # COVID19

Burry responded to questions by email to provide more thoughts on responding to pandemics and outbreaks. Here’s what he had to say about China’s response, how to respond to outbreaks in some countries, and the long-term consequences.

Outbreak of pandemic

“This is a new form of coronavirus that unfortunately originated from China, the country that covered it. It was the original sin. Transmission was very easy and could spread worldwide within the first month Very poor test infrastructure led to an increase in cases and a lack of respirators, which led to a lack of information: politicians panicked, and the media lost their own ignorance. Filled the space with greed, a toxic composition that brought about the closure of the United States, and therefore most of the world economy. “

“In the future, countries need to launch a quick field test of at-risk groups immediately, but as I understand it, the CDC has been imposed some of this, And other departments were not better; bureaucrats failed in many countries; Turf wars and incompetence have dominated the day, thus its failure on the side of technocrats and politicians Political coverage of is a very demanding telecommuting policy. “

U.S. policy response

“If there was a time for the government to stimulate fiscal and monetary policy, it is now. Unfortunately, for a very long time the US has added $ 3 for every $ 1 of new GDP, and interest rates are already zero Still, it’s important now that the US Treasury, backed by the SME financing and the Fed, provides liquidity. “

Possible treatment

“It’s clear that hydrochloroquine is doing good for many Covid-19 patients. The medical standard is a placebo-controlled, double-blind study. But there is no time for it. Wrong, do research, create vaccines, but doctors can get what they feel they are currently working on.Do not remove tools or medicines from the hands of the treating doctor Mr. Trump should use defense production laws more liberally in this area. “

“A more subtle approach is for risk groups [obese, old, already sick] to evacuate to places, perform extensive mandatory tests, and identify and track as needed while keeping society functioning Again, Mr. Trump needs to have a large contract manufacturer like Flextronics build a test machine. “

Return to normal

“With the exception of known risk groups, we lift home orders. We already know certain conditions that predict serious illness, especially since young healthy lungs tend to be resistant. , I then circulate the virus in a population that is less likely to get severe disease, this is the only way to balance the needs of all groups. Immunity is the only way so far, and today, every day, every week, myriad lives are spoiled in a criminally unjust manner. “

“Speaking of vaccines, this will be one of the major challenges, as coronaviruses are not known to confer permanent immunity. The genetic code seems to be relatively conserved, and vaccine development However, the end of the year is still under consideration, during which the world is an innovative place and expects many effective treatments for many new goals soon. Cost, availability. “

“Medically, the new normal becomes the old normal. As long as innovation continues, medicine will conquer all of our paths.”

Japanese response

“I think Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is doing his best to manage the situation without closing the economy. He sees what it has done to the United States, rather than forcing confinement, I’m looking for common sense. Japan has certain features that make this more possible, such as mainly legally educated societies, including Taiwan, Singapore and Korea. “

Business recovery

“Economically, we must recognize that policy-driven demand shocks will resolve by 2021, but Japan and the United States have invested more than 20% of GDP in new fiscal stimulus packages. And easy funding is the principle, all of which will restore the equity and debt markets. “

“Countries are considering taking supply chains home, and many employees will need to retrain at higher costs. Inflation will occur when we start work and start playing again Another big thing is that consumers have learned new behaviors that will drive business churn. “

