crimson-sox-quarantine-two-players-as-coronavirus-precaution

Chih-Jung Liu arrived at Boston Pink Sox camp final week from his indigenous Taiwan prepared to commence his profession in the United States. After the right-handed pitcher amazed scouts all through the Asian Game titles, he signed a deal that involved a $750,000 reward.

Except, he hasn’t seen a great deal aside from the inside of his resort space because he’s been quarantined as a end result of the around the globe coronavirus outbreak, according to the Boston Globe.

A Pink Sox spokesman explained to the Globe the group was working out an “overabundance of caution” with Liu. Of the far more than 80,000 confirmed scenarios across the entire world, most are found in Asia. Nevertheless, 57 situations are present in the U.S., when compared to 32 in Taiwan.

Liu wrote on his Facebook website page that he has passed the time lifting weights and examining about his new team, for each the World. He added that he feels wonderful and expects to sign up for the Purple Sox on Saturday.

Boston also briefly quarantined infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, an additional indigenous of Taiwan, when he arrived before this month.

“I experienced been below for a 7 days and they mentioned I necessary to go again to my condominium,” Lin instructed the Globe. “I was fine. I stayed absent for one particular day and that was it.”

