[crimson-velvet’s-seulgi-cheers-on-kang-ha-neul-at-his-enjoy]

Red Velvet’s Seulgi confirmed her assist for Kang Ha Neul!

On February 19, the idol shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories from attending the engage in “Fable of Fantasy.”

In the pictures, Seulgi smiles alongside Kang Ha Neul who’s dressed in his costume. She also playfully poses with other cast members and she wrote the title of the play on the photo.

Purple Velvet just lately announced their participation in the DreamWorks movie “Trolls: World Tour” even though Kang Ha Neul at this time seems as a forged member on JTBC’s “Traveler 2.”

