[crimson-white-spring-activity-established-for-afternoon-kick-and-btn-broadcast]

Nebraska’s Crimson-White Spring Video game is established for an afternoon kickoff and will again be broadcast are living.

NU announced Tuesday afternoon that the April 18 scrimmage will begin at one p.m. and will be broadcast on the Large Ten Community.

This is the next straight yr the match has been slated for an early afternoon get started, and the BTN broadcast has also grow to be a typical incidence.

Nebraska is established to open up spring ball on March nine and will function two months, take UNL’s spring break 7 days off and then return for the 1st 3 months of April in the run-up to the intrasquad scrimmage.

NU once more will have a massive crowd on hand for the scrimmage, which has marketed out the past two seasons, but ticket sales are driving the quick costs witnessed the initial two seasons beneath head coach Scott Frost. Even so, the Huskers offered much more than 54,000 tickets in the 1st 36 hours soon after they went on sale to the typical community.

