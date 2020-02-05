Crisis at Arsenal: review of the figures

The million dollar question of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign is what’s going on with Arsenal?

Arsenal is writing one of the most shocking tales of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign. With 25 games on the books, no one expected Arsenal to be 42 points from Liverpool and just seven points from the relegation zone.

For the most part, the team is made up of the same players who led the Gunners to a top five last season, so what’s going on in North London? Passionate fans of Arsenal could probably find a long list of reasons behind all the problems the Gunners face, but this article will just focus on the numbers.

Help for Aubameyang?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the only player on the team who pulls his own weight. With 14 goals and one assist to his credit this season, Aubameyang has been directly involved in 48% of the team’s goals. Arsenal scored 73 goals last season, but this quarter only scored 32 times.

Alexandre Lacazette missed a few games at the start of the season with a serious ankle injury. The French international has played 18 games this season, but his total of five goals and two assists is not enough. Combining the numbers between Aubameyang and Lacazette, 19 goals and three assists, this shows that two players are responsible for just under 70% of the team’s goals. For a team with great players in the midfield, this is unacceptable. Being dependent on two players to carry a team for 38 games is the best recipe for ranking in the middle of the table in the Premier League.

Fewer wins than Burnley, Newcastle and Palace…?

The next statistic will come as a major surprise to neutral Premier League fans, but Arsenal have won the third lowest number of wins this season. The Gunners have only won six games, which means they have three fewer wins than Burnley, two less than Newcastle United and one less than Crystal Palace. West Ham, who is currently in the relegation zone, has the same number of wins as Arsenal and it is shocking.

Arsenal’s main problem is their inability to make an extra effort late in the game, especially against weaker opposition. The Gunners lead the league with 13 ties this season. This statistic shows that Arsenal has been competitive in most games, but it also shows how many points they have lost. Mikel Arteta’s team has drawn four consecutive games, including two against Crystal Palace and Burnley. This type of results will keep Arsenal where they are and lead me straight to my next point below.

Lack of offensive creativity

The reason Arsenal designs so many games is because they lack creativity when attacking. Unlike some of their low rankings in other categories, Arsenal are the seventh best team in the elite when it comes to diffusing the ball with 12,437 assists, but they are the seventh worst team in the league when it comes to the opportunity creation. In 25 games, Arsenal had only 279 shots, 15 less than Watford, 19th.

Next: Is Zidane Finally Ready To Eliminate Bale?

What does this tell us about Arsenal? Well, keeping possession of the ball is not a problem for them, but their indecision in the last third of the field leads to meaningless possession and poor selection of shots. Arsenal have several problems to solve, but a main task for Arteta is to find a way to best position their players when they are 20 meters from goal to free up space to create better scoring opportunities.

Arsenal fans, what do you think of these figures? Is there hope for Arsenal with 13 games left this season? Let us know in the comments section below!