Crisis in Oakdale: Coronavirus cripples Louisiana federal prison

A Louisiana federal prison has been noted after five inmates on the premises died after being infected with the coronavirus. Attorney General William Burr has called on the Prison Service to allow vulnerable inmates qualified at FCI Oakdale I and other federal prisons to serve the rest of their prisons at home.

Oakdale, a low-security facility about 200 miles west of New Orleans, typically has 971 male inmates. Prisons reported 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between personnel and inmates.

The prison bureau, which serves 146,000 inmates spread across 122 facilities across the country, increased home confinement by 40%, affecting about 615 inmates since the bar’s original request on March 26. Said that gave.

Proponents argue that bar directives, which have given priority to some of the hottest facilities like Oakdale, are not well-circulated. ACLU filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking the release of prisoners in facilities at high risk of serious or death from the virus. The lawsuit alleges that the Attorney General did not establish specific timelines and guidelines for local authorities to release at-risk inmates.

CBS News spoke with four employees at FCI Oakdale. CBS News has agreed to have employees talk about the terms of anonymity.

A prison employee and trade union executives working at the facility told CBS News that some of the virus-infected colleagues in the main building have been assigned to work at Oakdale II, a smaller adjacent facility on campus. Told. There is currently one confirmed case of the virus at that facility.

When asked about this practice, the bureau responded: “Whenever possible, staff are assigned to the same post, not as a rotation, but as an additional measure to mitigate the spread of the virus. Accommodation for staff who prefer to stay is available in the form of a bedroom in the bank house, shower, bathroom trailer and staff training center mentioned above. “

Donald Hugitt, 35, is a small facility prisoner and has been working for a marijuana plot for 17 半 years. His mother, Carla Lanceford, said he was suffering from asthma and was susceptible to respiratory illness because one lung was born smaller than the other.

Lanceford is also the primary caregiver and earner of her family, caring for Fugitt’s two children, sending committee money and securing $ 4 per 15-minute call. Before the pandemic of the Coronavirus, he worked as an inventory manager at a Texas retail store, but was later fired and worried that his son would suffer.

“For me it is very devastating for me. For me it is one of the things I can do and one thing I can support him is that he has what he needs “So, every time I sit and have dinner for my family, because I wasn’t able to do that before,” What are you doing without him? ” That’s it. “

Raleigh Draper Jones is part of a group of mothers who provide support and exchange information about what is happening in prison. She is the mother of Jesse Ward, a 39-year-old Oakdale I prisoner, who has worked for 20 years since convicting child pornography.

Jones works as a truck driver in Virginia, and she works during the nation’s downturn, so recently she has been taking a break from her mother to send money to Oakdale’s son. I put in a tip to help.

“When a loved one is in prison, you’re also in prison. We’re all in the same sentence together,” Jones explained. “Not only one person is behind the bar; we are in life; we are not; we are all sentenced to the same sentence, because every day you sleep every night “It’s safe.”

Jones demanded that her son be released into house arrest, while Ward was assigned to work in a kitchen cooking prison meals with ten other prisoners. She is worried that prisoners will hide symptoms from fear of being transferred to lonely captivity to be isolated from others.

Jones communicates with internal prisoners and creates a newsletter for them called “Criminal Connections”. There she updates them with new cases or state laws that may affect their own cases. “In most cases, I always try to remind them that they are important and have not been forgotten.”

Last week, the inmate wrote to her: “They are hiding in their cells and probably don’t want to be put into quarantine. They found and found out a couple in our dormitory that were obviously bad. Anyway, for the first time yesterday, they came , Rather than relying on self-reports, we measured the body temperature of everyone and bothered the other two that night. “

“I understand that prisons are not set up as hospitals. They are not set up for this. I fully understand it,” Jones said with tears. “I am afraid, as the staff are afraid. They are all together. If this is not the same, I do not know what I am doing. I understand everyone because they are susceptible to infections.

According to prison officials, prison officials said some prisoners were spending much more time than normal eight-hour shifts due to a shortage of staff that had plagued the bureau long before the virus settled. Outside, sometimes working more than 16 hours. To. When asked to comment on the allegations of overwork, the Bureau did not address the issue and replied, “We understand these are stressful times for both staff and inmates.”

However, the bureau provided on-campus accommodation for staff. The Bank House has a sleeping area, shower and bathroom trailer.

Last week, a trade union representing Oakdale staff and 700,000 other federal employees filed a class action lawsuit against prisons and other agencies seeking a “hazard pay” that would increase hourly wages by 25%. Was.

“The staff is being stretched too thinly,” said Heidibrakievich, who represents the United States Government Workers’ Alliance [AFGE] in the lawsuit. “They do a miraculous and amazing job, but I’m very worried how they will do this, especially if others continue to get sick.”

After the increase in incidents, orthodontists were issued more personal protective equipment, or PPE. According to the BOP, employees reported that they were initially given gloves, but are now also provided with masks and gowns. The mask is not N95, but employees are happy with the progress, and N95 is said to arrive at the facility soon.

“BOP is using multiple acquisition strategies to compete with other organizations for more PPE,” the bureau spokesperson told CBS News. “While worldwide, the entire supply chain of PPE is thin and growing, the BOP continues to work through various sources to maintain the supply needed to maintain normal operations . “

On Monday, the bureau issued guidance on the use of face masks. A note obtained by CBS News indicated that prisoners were issued one cloth mask per week and two to staff until shipments of cloth masks manufactured by the prison industry arrived. I am. When ready, shipments of these cloth masks will be prioritized over Oakdale, Elkton, Danbury and other high-risk institutions.

“When social distances cannot be maintained, staff and inmates should be advised that masks will be used to interact with people,” notes the memo. “The mask is intended to prevent the spread of asymptomatic COVID-19. It is not used as personal protective equipment.”

Once in jail, all employees undergo a medical examination and medical staff obtains body temperature. Screening tools available on the BOP website will ask employees if they have a cough, dyspnea, runny nose or stuffy nose.

Employees and prisoners who spoke to CBS News said the facility was not ready while more resources were provided and additional support was reportedly coming.

An Oakdale employee told CBS News in a telephone interview, “When it happened, you never thought it would happen. It was taken very lightly. Then we started sending inmates When it happened, it became very serious. ”

“I was working in a prison where there was a turmoil in the yard, and those we are preparing,” an Oakdale employee explained. “This is something we have never experienced before, this is not what we were prepared for, but there would have been a supply to consider our level of care in our facility Thing.”

Ronald Morris, president of the union head and maintenance worker for AFGE Local 1007 in prison, said the prison situation was disastrous. “Many staff have taken the initiative that we cannot stay home because we are law enforcement staff,” Morris told CBS News. “If we are at home, who runs the institution?”

The bureau says it has sent another 43 medical staff to prison. Employees come from “various areas to release and supplement existing staff …”. On weekends, the staff provided an anonymous support hotline to the Washington, D.C. area code to “share concerns, get support, and work on problems.”

Communities around the Oakdale facility in Louisiana are beginning to show support. Oakdale employees shared photos with CBS News, showed town support for federal workers, and prayed for signs and balloons on the way to the facility.

A sign in Oakdale, Louisiana indicates federal government support for workers.

Handouts

“We are deeply concerned about the health and well-being of the detained inmates, the staff, their families, and the communities in which we live. Our priority is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at facilities, “the Bureau said in a Sunday statement.

However, regarding Oakdale inmates, Jesse Ward’s mother, Laurie Jones, explains that he is worried that they may have been abandoned.

“It seems to be in your deaf ears, nobody cares about the inside,” Jones told CBS News. “I felt like that and forgot. They are the worst people in society, they don’t care about anyone, they feel like they don’t care whether they live or die. But their families care a lot. My son is sentenced to a year, and he is worried that this is going to be a death sentence. He’s been home four years now, but that doesn’t mean it ends. “

Cassidy McDonald contributed to this report.

