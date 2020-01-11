“Crisis on Infinite Earths” Gets Trailer for Epic Finale – Watch! | Arrow, arrowverse, Batwoman, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Legends of Tomorrow, Stephen Amell, SuperGirl, Television, The Flash, Trailer

Loading...

Are you ready for the Crisis in endless lands final event ?!

The arrow star Stephen amell shared the trailer on Twitter Friday, January 10.

“Everything must have an end,” he said.

In the promo, Oliver is preparing for “the ultimate fight” against the Anti-Monitor. “It’s time to find your friends,” he said, while Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, etc. appear.

In part 4 of the crossover – aka the Arrow episode – Supergirl, Batwoman and the other Paragons will try to escape from Vanishing Point, although “the futility of the situation is made worse by the disappearance of Flash”, according to the official synopsis of the CW. “However, hope appears in the form of Oliver, who reveals that he has become something else.” Part 4 also contains the original stories for The Monitor and Anti-Monitor. It comes out on January 14 at 8/7.

Part 5 is a special Legends of Tomorrow episode that serves as the finale of the Arrowverse crossover event. The synopsis reads as follows: “The worlds have lived, the worlds are dead. Nothing will ever be the same again. It will be presented the same night at 9 p.m.

Watch the teaser below!

READ MORE: The first details of the “Arrow” spin-off revealed in the backdoor pilot’s synopsis

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB