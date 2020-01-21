Crisis on Infinite Earths’ largest Easter eggs

Photo: Jeff Weddell (the CW)

Arrow is returning tonight to the relative normality of what we can call Post-Crisis Arrowverse, although today’s episode is technically a backdoor pilot for the new spin-off on Star City’s near future and its new green arrow. Before that, though, let’s take a look at the most interesting Easter eggs we noticed while crossing Crisis On Infinite Earths and try to unpack what, if anything, this big-screen cameo really means.

The multiverse

There’s no better starting point than the beginning, and Crisis On Infinite Earths began by revealing that pretty much every other live-action DC superhero show – and a film or two – is on its own different earth within the multiverse of Arrowverse took place. Earth-89 was the world of Tim Burton’s Batman (complete with a cameo by Robert Wuhl, who played reporter Alexander Knox in this film); Earth-9 was the world of the titans of the DC universe (the one universe where they can say “fuck”); and Earth-66 was home to the 1960s Batman show (as evidenced by a cameo from Burt Ward, the Robin of Reality). Later episodes of the crossover showed that Fox / Netflixs Lucifer existed in this multiverse as did The CWs Black Lightning.

Come rich

When the Arrowverse heroes parted and tried to put together the team of Paragons that the monitor believes will save the multiverse, their stops included visiting a dark vision for a Wayne Manor and a similarly dark (yet sadly hopeful) one ?) Daily planets. In Wayne Manor, Batwoman meets a version of her cousin Bruce – played by Kevin Conroy from Batman: The Animated Series – who succumbed to his darkest impulses and killed all of his enemies straight away, with the various battles affecting his body so much have damaged that he has to wear a metal exoskeleton. Over there on the planet, the tragic death of his loved ones inspired Brandon Routh’s Superman to wear a black logo on his chest – both costume changes are direct references to the costumes that Batman and Superman starred in Mark Waid and Alex Ross’s grim future Justice League story Kingdom Come.

Superman’s death

The moment Jon Cryers Lex Luthor gets involved in the events of Crisis On Infinite Earths, he does everything to ruin everything. This includes stealing the Book of Destiny – a reality-changing volume from last year’s Elseworld crossover – and using it to jump from universe to universe so that it can kill as many superhumans as possible (including a visit from Tom Wellings Smallville Earth). During one of these homicide stops, we see news of Lois Lane on earth mourning the death of her Superman in a pose straight out of DC’s legendary story “The Death Of Superman”.

Harbinger and Pariah

Speaking of the comics: the monitor and the anti-monitor don’t quite have the nonsense sense of fashion of their print colleagues, but their lackeys do it: Both the Harbinger suit by Lyla Michaels and the Pariah costume by Nash Wells are amazing the comics for the Arrowverse close together – although TV Lyla had the advantages of some pants. Seeing Lyla as Harbinger is also a reward for something Arrow has incorporated since their first appearance, long before we expected superpowers on this show (let alone multiverse events).

Photo: Jeff Weddell (the CW)

The legends

After Sara Lance and the legends missed Elseworlds (something that Legends Of Tomorrow and Crisis On Infinite Earths referred to regularly in the last season), they had a lot to do this time, which means they spent a lot of time building spent or refer to interesting things. For starters, there are some references to a member of the team called Behrad who never shows up physically. As viewers of Legends know, Behrad is the brother of team member Zari Tomaz and is said to be dead – or at least it was until the legends changed history again. In the current chronicle, Zari never joined the legends and (as far as anyone remembers) Behrad was there all the time. The crisis has obviously not changed that. In addition, on one of the alternate earths, the heroes met a version of Mick Rory from Legends, who retired from the time-saver and simply spent the whole day on the Waverider with his alternate Earth AI, a digital replica of Wentworth Millers Leonard Snart (who doesn’t ) seem to no longer live on most earths). Finally, the big blue guy the surviving heroes had to fight in the last episode of Crisis? If you don’t know Beebo, you can’t find out who he is here. Go and look at legends.

Get to know the new atom

Crisis On Infinite Earths introduced Ryan Choi, a character known to comic readers as the successor to Ray Palmer as a new atom. This is not an Easter egg in itself, but the character has produced a few of them. For starters, he has a daughter named Simone in his CW appearance, which is probably an allusion to the character’s co-creator, Gail Simone. When Choi talks about the plan to use Ray Palmer’s atomic technology to make the anti-monitor irrelevant, he suggests that they call this extremely tiny level of reality “micro-verse”. Ray likes the name, but he says they may encounter some copyright issues – because “The Microverse” was the original name of the place where Marvel’s Ant-Man goes when it gets incredibly small, like in the Ant-Man- Films can be seen. But wait! It goes deeper: Marvel’s Microverse was largely defined in a comic with the Micronauts toy line, but Marvel no longer has a Micronauts license, and when it was time to make the Ant-Man films, Marvel renamed it. “The Quantum Realm. “So yes, there could be some copyright issues.

With Ezra Miller as another flash

Less an Easter egg than a shockingly large cameo, this still has some things that need to be unpacked. Grant Gustins Barry Allen from The Flash encounters Ezra Millers Justice League Barry Allen and this flash film after he came across the Speed ​​Force (basically another level of reality that very fast people can access) to find his friends that will never happen. The implication seems to be that the DC films exist somewhere in The CW’s multiverse, but this scene happened after the multiverse was destroyed. That said, our Barry and Barry could only meet because of their connection to the Speed ​​Force, so the DC films must exist in a separate multiverse that the Speed ​​Force connects to the CW multiverse. It’s cool, but not quite as big as the extremely distant possibility of seeing, for example, how Ruby Rose’s Batwoman thrashes Jared Leto’s Joker. We are not saying that it cannot happen, but one of them should be carried by their lightning into the other universe.

The newer, brighter multiverse

The comic Crisis On Infinite Earths ended up destroying the multiverse and leaving only one reality. The TV version actually restarted the entire multiverse and replaced Earth-1 with a slightly better Earth Prime that is shared by all CW shows. In addition to restoring the realities that have been wiped out (we’re not seeing Earth-89 or 66 again, but we can assume they’re back), we now also know that DC Universes Titans, Swamp Thing, and Doom Patrol all found in their own universes – or at least now, after the crisis. Brandon Routh’s Superman has also been brought back into his world, and as a result of an assembly of the new multiverse (which includes the Green Lantern Corps), his moody Kingdom Come suit has been replaced with his classic Superman Returns suit (which implies this) the bad things that have happened in his world have been reversed).

Meet Sara Diggle … again

The lovable buddy John Diggle and his wife Lyla “Harbinger” Michaels had a daughter relatively early in Arrow’s run. They named her Sara, after the future legend captain Sara Lance, who was recently killed (she got better). Shortly thereafter, Barry tried to change The Flash’s history by creating the bad Flashpoint reality and then making further changes when he returned and tried to fix it. One of these changes was that baby Sara Diggle was removed from reality and replaced by a boy, John Diggle Jr., who grew up to be a villain in Arrow’s future chronicle. After the universe restarted, Crisis made it clear that John, Lyla, John Jr., and Sara all now existed as a happy family – a change that should have a major impact on Arrow’s future timeline and the upcoming turn of the future ,

“Do it with Marv, M-A-R-V.”

It took a long time, but the Arrowverse finally gave a distracting Stan Lee-style cameo to Marv Wolfman, one of the comic book creators whose work was invaluable to the continued success of The CW’s superhero shows. In case the toughness of the gig wasn’t enough to hint at (and we say Wolfman is just grateful), he’s the guy who showed up early in the last hour of the crossover and asked Barry and Kara for one were more concerned about the revelation that they now live on the same earth, but they should have been more excited to meet the guy who helped create the Teen Titans and Deathstroke, and – oh yes – wrote a little comic book crossover titled Crisis On Infinite Earths. There was even a later reference to Pérez Pier, named after the crisis artist George Pérez!

Who needs the Justice League if you have …?

The crisis ended when Flash, Supergirl, and the rest of the surviving heroes mourned the death of Oliver Queen in the large abandoned warehouse that the good guys used as the base for the invasion crossing a few years ago. Then Barry presented everyone with a gift: a large table surrounded by chairs decorated with logos for all heroes (including the dearly deceased Green Arrow). We all know what to expect when a group of DC heroes get together, but this wasn’t a justice league. No, as teased by a certain musical cue and the empty cage of an alien monkey called Gleek, this should be the birth of none other than the Super Friends.

It was the perfect kind of silly gag for such an enormous crossover and it speaks for the inherent positivity that the CW shows have when they are at their best. They may never call themselves super friends, but we’ll always have Barry and Kara’s song.

