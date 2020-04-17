Crisis teams sent to retirement homes as ‘disgusting virus’ kills hundreds

Health Minister Simon Harris said 18 Covid-19 response teams, including doctors and nurses, were to be deployed to nursing homes across the country, with 61 HSE employees already deployed.

Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that each union has worked with the HSE to agree that their members will be redeployed – which will include doctors and crisis management teams.

“We are making good progress as a country, but we need to redouble our efforts when it comes to nursing homes and residential care centers.”

On Friday, the national public health emergency team will review the measures taken to address the large number of epidemics that have occurred so far in nursing homes and other facilities.

There were 254 residential outbreaks, 163 of which were in nursing homes.

So far, 302 deaths have occurred in residential facilities, including 253 in nursing homes.

The minister said a number of measures will be taken on Friday, including an increase in additional testing, which will include testing for asymptomatic people.

“The day you think you’ve done enough is the day you lose the battle against this deadly virus.

“We cannot save everyone, but we will make sure that no one is left behind.”

The front line in the battle against “this disgusting virus” is in residential care centers, he said.

“Behind the curve”

Nursing homes and community care are “lagging behind” in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, said the head of Nursing Homes Ireland.

There is no consistency in supporting nursing homes across the country, and “that has to change,” Tadhg Daly told Newstalk Breakfast.

The two problems that have been constantly highlighted for the sector have been testing and the lack of personal protective equipment, he added.

“We have seen what is happening in other countries. We contacted our members on January 30 and were in constant contact with the HSE and the Ministry of Health throughout February. “

Ireland is not “an outlier” here, he said. The number of deaths in nursing homes was no higher than in other countries.

Some of the actions taken have had an impact, said Daly, adding that transmission figures have slowed in recent days.

Speaking on Thursday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said nursing homes would not be the forgotten front line in the war against the coronavirus. But he said the fact that the problem was not being dealt with as quickly as he wished reflected the scale of the Covid-19 crisis.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced in early April a 72-million-euro support program for nursing homes, which included twice daily staff screening and priority tests to combat outbreaks of coronavirus.

Peaking

There have been 486 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic and a total of 13,271 confirmed cases.

While the daily number of deaths hit a new record high of 43 on Thursday, overall, the growth rate of cases, admissions and deaths in the intensive care unit (ICU) has slowed considerably since the beginning of the month.

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 peaks “around now” and is expected to decrease in the coming weeks, said Professor Philip Nolan of NUI Maynooth, who heads a trend modeling team for the epidemic.

Asked about the lifting of restrictions on Friday, Harris said he would be guided by health experts.

“We are not going to erase the progress people have made or endanger lives.”

The minister has said he wants to put in place a plan to gradually lift the restrictions, but has warned that this will not come back to life as before and that measures such as social isolation will remain in place for some time . “The lifting of the restrictions will be complex and delicate and will involve trial and error.”

There will be no radical change, he said. “It’s going to be gradual, slow and we have to watch it carefully. I am determined that we are not going to follow the path of Italy or Spain. “

Test

Immunology expert Professor Kingston Mills warned that tests for Covid-19 must be “speeded up” before any restrictions can be lifted.

“The lock works, it limits the spread of the virus,” he told Newstalk Breakfast. However, he warned that testing should be at the highest level.

“I hope that by May 4, transmission rates, the number of deaths and ICU admissions will have decreased – that’s the aspiration, these are the real values.

“Test each individual in contact with any person tested positive; otherwise, you allow people to flee the net, which may be symptom-free and spread the virus.

“The labs have been overwhelmed, the hospitals are now testing – I think there is a commercial enterprise going to go on board to dramatically increase testing,” said Professor Mills.

Returning to “normality” will be a slow process, but it can only be considered if there have been many tests, he said.