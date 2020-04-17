Crisis Temporary Brake Covered Will Improve: Prakash Javadekar – India News

The coronavirus crisis will only be a temporary “brake”, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, explaining that the government is trying to save lives even while keeping an eye on the economy. From April 20, many sectors will open up and provide many with livelihoods, he added in an interview with Hindustan Times. Edited fragments:

The world is in the grip of coronavirus. At stake are lives and livelihoods. How do you see the situation?

This is a global crisis that no one has talked about. So the world was caught unawares. Many countries have prevented imprisonment. Now, not only WHO (World Health Organization) but the whole world recognizes that India has introduced strict imprisonment and also communicated effectively – which is social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks.

We have also worked to ensure that our livelihoods are not wasted. Starting April 20, there will be work opportunities again.

Some ran negative propaganda. The facts were distorted to create rumors – that there was a hospital with the separation of patients on a religious basis or something. We worked to alleviate these rumors

You mentioned the fake news. How do you see the problem of fake news, especially on platforms like WhatsApp? There is a lot of misinformation on these platforms.

We are a democratic country. These platforms, WhatsApp and others, operate independently and are encrypted. We only have the Information Technology Act of 2000 that applies to these platforms. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad deals with the sector. In such cases, we have directed the appropriate actions to them. We will follow up and see what they do.

One of the problems that has erupted again (after the extension closure) is a migrant worker. They came in search of livelihoods but were stuck in other states. Many of them want to come back.

I don’t really want to comment on that, but people need to understand the magnitude of the problem.

If two to four crore people travel from one state to another, what would be the situation? If there is only one infected person on the train or bus, who will guarantee the safety of the others? Now, as of April 20, work is underway in many sectors. Therefore, it is (better) to go back to work and make money. District administrations also assist them.

As the Prime Minister said we need Jaan (life) and Jahan (world). We need life, and also work. If we do not have life, then what is work is, and if there is no work, then life will also be difficult. Therefore, many major industries will be restarted from 20 April… in rural areas; work on highways, agriculture, food processing will commence. I totally believe that everyday bets that because of the lock cannot work for 20-21 days will see a different situation.

A crowd of migrants gathered in Mumbai’s Bandra, especially at a time when the focus is on social distance. The incident also saw an FIR against a journalist over a report that allegedly caused it. As an I&B minister, how do you see this situation?

First of all, what happened in Bandra, where so many people gathered who didn’t even carry their bags. Is it because someone promised the food or did they encourage it? Nineteen (other) people were even arrested. There will be an investigation and the facts will be known.

The media, especially print media, is hard hit by the lock – in terms of advertising revenue but also traffic. As an I&B minister, what are your views on this?

Also concerned, I submitted a note to my party about the situation. The problem is because of some superstitions, blind faith or some WhatsApp message, people stopped buying newspapers. They think it will give them a virus and the distribution chain is affected. I think that’s the situation. We must all come together to dispel such doubts. We have a problem. The job of the media is to create awareness. The government is also very proactive on this.

But any industry or business factors in profits and losses. I am sure there will be no concessions, not only in the media, but in any sector. Because people will be needed when India stands up again.

As a heavy industry minister, do you plan to take any steps that could strengthen this industry?

We have prepared an e-vehicle startup mechanism, frame one and frame two. I reviewed yesterday and planned something. The operation of the auto sector is linked to other ministries, but we also keep that in mind. In general, I believe this is a temporary brake. Things will get better. A country that manages to save its people will go forward.

There are fears that the fight against Covid-19 is becoming polarized, especially because of the incident in the Nizamuudin community.

I don’t think people are divided. People are united and I don’t think they look at it from a religious prism. An incident of negligence occurred and the country saw the consequences. It is also a reality.

