cristiano-ronaldo-and-co.-are-unsuccessful-to-strike-the-target-when-as-lyon-stun-juventus-in-champions-league

Lyon pulled off a surprise one- gain above Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Groupama Stadium.

Lucas Tousart’s first-fifty percent strike was plenty of for the French club to seal their 1st ever get above Juventus in European levels of competition.

Maurizio Sarri’s aspect struggled to get likely throughout the recreation, and did not have a solitary shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Les Gones at this time sit seventh in Ligue one, 28 factors behind leaders Paris St Germain, and have gained just one of their past five matches, but have set on their own in an best placement to progress outside of the round of 16 for the very first time considering the fact that 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 19 ambitions considering the fact that the start off of December, but did not make the essential breakthrough on the evening.

The house side arrived near to taking the guide in the 21st moment, when Karl Toko Ekambi despatched a header on to the crossbar from a Houssem Aouar’s corner.

Tousart broke the deadlock for the house facet, tapping home an Aouar cross to give his facet an vital direct more than the Italian champions.

Juventus looked to reply swiftly, but Ronaldo’s curled effort and hard work was just wide of the article.

The website visitors struggled defensively in the initially fifty percent and have been caught out a few instances by passes from the Lyon midfielders.

The French side just about doubled their direct after Miralem Pjanic designed a blunder on a back-pass and played in Ekambi, but he fired the ball more than the bar.

Just right before the conclusion of the initially fifty percent, the Cameroon worldwide missed a further probability, this time from distance, sending his ball around the Juventus goal.

Tousart arrived shut at the start of the next fifty percent but his effort was deflected behind by the Juventus defence.

The people have been not able to get a foothold in the second half, and were stored out by a resolute Lyon defence, who defended deep and ended up ready to maintain out the Italian facet.

Paulo Dybala came closest to levelling the tie for Juventus, firing just large with the ball coming off his shin.

The Argentinian had the ball in the back again of the web in the 88th moment, as the readers ongoing hunting for an equaliser, only to be flagged offside.