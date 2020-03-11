Cristiano Ronaldo Committed After Positive Teammate Test For Coronavirus

Breaking News
7:21 AM PT – 3/12 – Cristiano Ronaldo was quarantined as a result of Rugani’s positive coronavirus test … just days after players were found to be combining together for a pic.
International soccer star Daniele Rugani – who played with Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus – tested positive for coronavirus … the team announced Wednesday.
The team says the 25-year-old Italian is now asymptomatic … but he’s quarantined along with all the people he has met in recent weeks.
Rugani is a rising star in the sport … and has been playing for Juventus since 2013.
The coronavirus has spread like wildfire across Italy … with more than 600 deaths reported and 10,000 known cases.
Juventus is one of many football clubs that have played without fans in recent weeks … and most recently played at Inter Milan on March 8th. Rugani posted a celebratory pic after his squad won.
As we reported earlier … coronavirus is the leading cause of all American sports leagues limit access to media of players – they were restricted to locker rooms and clubhouses.
The NCAA tournament and several Golden State Warriors games played without fans in the stands.
