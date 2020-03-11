Cristiano Ronaldo Committed After Positive Teammate Test For Coronavirus

Breaking News

The Getty Composite

– 3/12 – Cristiano Ronaldo was quarantined as a result of Rugani’s positive coronavirus test … just days after players were found to be combining together for a pic.

International soccer star Daniele Rugani – who played with Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus – tested positive for coronavirus … the team announced Wednesday.

The team says the 25-year-old Italian is now asymptomatic … but he’s quarantined along with all the people he has met in recent weeks.

Rugani is a rising star in the sport … and has been playing for Juventus since 2013.

The coronavirus has spread like wildfire across Italy … with more than 600 deaths reported and 10,000 known cases.

Juventus is one of many football clubs that have played without fans in recent weeks … and most recently played at Inter Milan on March 8th. Rugani posted a celebratory pic after his squad won.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.

As we reported earlier … coronavirus is the leading cause of all American sports leagues limit access to media of players – they were restricted to locker rooms and clubhouses.

The NCAA tournament and several Golden State Warriors games played without fans in the stands.

Original Published – 3/11 3:44 PM PT