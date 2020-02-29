cristiano-ronaldo-denies-promises-he-could-leave-juventus-to-be-a-part-of-david-beckham’s-new-club-inter-miami

Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished promises he could depart Juventus in the summer time to join David Beckham’s new MLS facet Inter Miami.

Former Manchester United and England captain Beckham stated his club have a opportunity of signing Ronaldo or Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in the several years to arrive.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Ronaldo has denied promises he could leave Juventus

But the Portugal star has denied the statements and insisted he is happy in Turin.

“I’m happy,’ Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

“I’m in the ideal club in Italy, I’m playing along with the finest players. I’m pleased we gained trophies past year – and this calendar year I hope to acquire as perfectly.

“As an particular person I am delighted. I went to Juventus to score ambitions and do my ideal and I am very delighted.”

delighted

Neville posts clip of himself popping champagne as Liverpool’s unbeaten run finished recovering

Reviews state Pogba might have a opportunity of actively playing in Manchester derby high priced

‘Not fantastic enough’ – Klopp bemoans rare defensive glitches as Liverpool lose to Watford shocked

Liverpool’s unbeaten period hopes ended as fantastic Watford batter Klopp’s males can do better

‘Bad tiny period’ price tag Chelsea in draw with Bournemouth, claims Lampard NOU HORIZONS

Luis Suarez reveals deal clause in his Barcelona contract new regulations

IFAB concur to introduce trials for concussion substitutes overview

Alonso rescues issue for Chelsea, West Ham at last get, Liverpool shocked effects

West Brom slip up to Wigan as Championship relegation struggle intensifies halted

Bayern boss scolds his personal fans as match gets stopped thanks to ‘son of a b’ banner

The 35-12 months-old’s comments come right after Beckham insisted he was hoping to prise some of the finest footballers in the planet to his club.

“Well you know what, we have bought good alternatives down in Miami,” Beckham claimed on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

“We’ve been contacted by a large amount of unique players about probably coming to sign up for the team.

“As with any operator, you actually want the ideal players and if we have the chance to bring in gamers like Cristiano or Leo, I have these kinds of admiration for them as athletes, if we could convey these players in then good.”