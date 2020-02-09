Cristiano Ronaldo holds an impressive scoring record, Emre Can scores, Kell Brooks comeback win, and more things we loved

The weekend of the sport was influenced by Sturm Ciara.

Man City’s home game against West Ham was postponed due to adverse weather conditions, while there were only three Premier League games due to the winter break.

Below are the best points that have caught the attention of talkSPORT.com …

Nutmegs galore

Eberechi Eze from QPR and Said Benrahma from Brentford performed DOUBLE nutmegs on their victims in their respective championship games.

Despite the defeat, Eze terrorized the Huddersfield duo Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien in quick succession.

In the meantime, Benrahma has twice covered the Lewis Wing from Middlesbrough with nutmeg.

Both players have a natural feel for their games, which was easy to see on Saturday.

Also. A lot of. Sauce. 🤤🔥

QPR’s Eberechi Eze and Brentford’s Saïd Benrahma graduated from the double nutmeg championship this weekend – which one was better? ⚖😏 pic.twitter.com/omHlzF2uqt

Christian Benteke has finally met

Benteke scored a domestic goal for the first time since April, balancing against Everton.

England’s # 1 Jordan Pickford should have done better than the Toffees won 3-1 at Goodison Park.

It was only Benteke’s second goal in the Premier League since the start of the 2018/19 season.

Palace are the top scorer in the Premier League with just 23 goals, but Eagles fans hope Benteke will come online regularly after moving on to the top scorer list on Saturday.

Christian Benteke opened his club account for the season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive record

Ronaldo scored the first goal in Juventus’ 1-2 loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A.

The 35-year-old scored 20 league goals in eleven consecutive seasons – and that’s really impressive.

Ronaldo has also scored in 10 consecutive league games, one after a Serie A record.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in excellent shape for Juventus

Emre Can’s screamer

Can announced his Bundesliga debut with a breathtaking 30-yard goal in a 4: 3 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen to the fans of Borussia Dortmund in style.

The former Liverpool midfielder joined Dortmund last month from Juventus after playing two league games in Turin under Maurizio Sarri.

And he didn’t seem to lack match fitness when he impressed in midfield before being replaced by Mario Götze three minutes before the end.

Outrageous by Emre Can! Impressive! ☄️

Two touches, then he shapes it into the net from a distance of 25 meters! His former club is stunned!

Dortmund tour. pic.twitter.com/likPxtaPvI

Kell Brooks comeback win

Brook’s return to the boxing ring was perfect when Mark DeLuca hit the left hand in Sheffield.

The 33-year-old, who hadn’t fought since beating Michael Zerafa in December 2018, showed no ring rust when he ended the competition in round seven.

Promoter Eddie Hearn praised Brooks Fitness as it will be a big year for the boxer to insist on 2020.

The Rock praises Jon Jones

Largest recognized size according to UFC 247.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson named Jones “The Greatest of All Time” after successfully defending his light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes.

On Twitter, the WWE legend said: “Helluva is fighting @DomReyes and one day he will be a BIG @ ufc champion. Congratulations @JonnyBones, the GOAT for his record performance. A big respect for both of you. Great night of the fighting! # UFC247. “

Helluva fights @DomReyes and one day becomes a GREAT @ ufc champion. Congratulations @JonnyBones, the GOAT for its record performance. A big respect for both of you. Great night of fighting!

👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 # UFC247

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hands over his shirt to a young intruder

Calvert-Lewin improved his English qualifications by scoring his 13th goal of the season against Crystal Palace.

A happy and very daring young fan marched full-time into the grass, hoping to get the striker’s jersey.

And luck was on his side when Calvert-Lewin happily gave him his top.

It will be a day that the boy will remember for a long time.

The youngest pitch invader we’ve ever seen!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hands over his jersey to a young fan who makes it onto the field. pic.twitter.com/gEGNNUW3Sl

A U7 player who shows a man-of-the-match display after losing his mother

The mother of a Halton Borough Wolves U-7 player passed away last week and he honored her with a player performance over the weekend.

A tweet on social media read: “RIP Mum.

“This (sic) for you mom.

“Jenson, who plays for Halton Borough Wolves U7, unfortunately lost his mother this week, but played with a smile today and remembered the man of the game! He is an inspiration and his mother would be so proud.

“Our condolences go to Jenson’s (sic) family.”

Well done, Jenson!

RIP Mum

This for you mom

Jenson, who plays for Halton Borough Wolves U7, unfortunately lost his mother this week, but played with a smile today and remembered the man of the game! He is an inspiration and his mother would be so proud.

Our condolences go to Jenson’s family. pic.twitter.com/M201Fs6TsK

England’s victory over Scotland

England started their six-nation campaign with a 13: 6 win over Scotland in Murrayfield and won back the Calcutta Cup.

Eddie Jones’ team suffered a disappointing loss to France last weekend.

The players faced Sturm Ciara in difficult circumstances.