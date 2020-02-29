Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus striker has no plans to reduce speed | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe347999975d8c918cddc32a05553862111%

%MINIFYHTMLe347999975d8c918cddc32a05553862112%

"A thousand games mean that dedication, hard work and talent are worth it … I hope to play hundreds of other games."











%MINIFYHTMLe347999975d8c918cddc32a05553862113%

%MINIFYHTMLe347999975d8c918cddc32a05553862114% 0: 30





Cristiano Ronaldo says that there is still much more to come from him after reaching 1000 career games.

Cristiano Ronaldo says that there is still much more to come from him after reaching 1000 career games.

%MINIFYHTMLe347999975d8c918cddc32a05553862115% %MINIFYHTMLe347999975d8c918cddc32a05553862116%

Cristiano Ronaldo told Sky Sports News that there is much more to come from him after accumulating the 1000th appearance of his career last weekend.

Ronaldo matched a Serie A record in Juventus' 2-1 victory in SPAL by scoring in his eleventh consecutive game of the Italian league.

"It's a good achievement," he said. Sky Sports News.

"A thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent are worth it."

"It's not easy to make 1000 games at 35. I'm very happy. It's good, but I hope to play hundreds of other games."

"It's good, it's a good number, but the most important thing was to win the game and be at the top of the league."

0: 43 David Beckham, owner of the new MLS franchise, Inter Miami, says he would love for Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to play for their new team. David Beckham, owner of the new MLS franchise, Inter Miami, says he would love for Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to play for their new team.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United since Sporting in Lisbon in 2003 and played for Real Madrid for nine years before joining Juventus before the 2018-19 season.

David Beckham, co-owner of the MLS Inter Miami franchise, said Sky sports news Last week, any team in the world would love to sign Ronaldo or Lionel Messi if possible.

But Ronaldo seems perfectly happy at Juventus, where he has a contract until the summer of 2022.

"I am happy," said Ronaldo.

"I am in the best club in Italy, I play alongside the best players. I am happy that we won trophies last year, and this year I hope to win too."

"As an individual, I am happy. I went to Juventus to score goals and do my best and I am very happy."