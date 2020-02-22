[cristiano-ronaldo-scores-record-equalling-intention-on-one,000th-senior-video-game-while-erling-haaland-scores-fortieth-goal-of-the-year]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland experienced game titles to remember on Saturday, with both equally gamers bagging landmark aims.

The Portuguese, who is a effectively-established fantastic of the recreation, scored for Juventus on his one,000 senior recreation in his vocation.

Getty Images – Getty Ronaldo celebrates his aim with Juve teammates Aaron Ramsey and Juan Cuadrado

He opened the scoring at SPAL after obtaining on the conclusion of Juan Cuadrado’s cross.

Ex-Arsenal gentleman Aaron Ramsey was also on the scoresheet as Juve gained 2-1 to go 4 details very clear at the best of Serie A.

Ronaldo has equalled an Italian leading flight report with objectives in eleven straight league online games, scoring 16 in the course of action.

In the meantime, one particular of the game’s rapid-rising skills in Haaland, 19, racked up his 40th aim of the 2019/20 period.

Getty Visuals – Getty There would seem to be no stopping the unbelievable Haaland

The striker helped Borussia Dortmund to a two- victory at Werder Bremen with an emphatic end in the second 50 percent.

This is his eleventh aim since joining the German giants in January, Haaland scoring the other 29 for prior club Purple Bull Salzburg this phrase.

Erling Haaland is like Harry Kane… but he’s even bigger, stronger and faster – Tony Cascarino suggests 19-calendar year-outdated striker is one particular of the ideal he’s ever seen

Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga and 4 details powering chief Bayern Munich, who scraped previous Paderborn on Friday night time.

In the meantime, Barcelona terrific Lionel Messi ended his longest aim drought in six a long time with a first strike in 4 games.

Messi scored 4 periods to put an finish to that frankly not particularly terrible operate as Barca eased to a five- earn at house to Eibar.