Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals and advances in the top 5 goals

January 20 (UPI) – Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo climbed into the top five scorers of all time with two goals in a win against Parma.

Ronaldo scored the goals in the 43rd and 58th minute of Sunday’s 2-1 triumph at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. He overtook the German legend Gerd Müller and moved up to fifth place on the best time list. Ronaldo now has 736 career goals.

“Today it was important to win, we knew it and we played a difficult game well,” Ronaldo told reporters. “Parma is an excellent team and it is very nice for me to have helped the team to win with two goals.

“In the last few minutes they have risen and got us in trouble, and although we suffered, we have three basic points.

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi gave Ronaldo the lead in the game’s first goal sequence. Ronaldo took control of the feed before pushing a defender into the box. Then he put the ball on his right foot before hitting Parma’s goalkeeper Luigi Sepe in the post.

Andreas Cornelius equalized for Parma in the 55th minute before Ronaldo scored the winning goal three minutes later.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala brought a pass to the right flank at the start of the sequence. Dybala then dripped into the box before sending a short pass into an oncoming Ronaldo. Ronaldo used his first touch to shoot a shot into the left side of the net and struck Sepe for the second time.

The Czech Josef Bican scored the most goals ever with 805 goals. Romario, Pele and Ferenc Puskas join Ronaldo and Bican in the top five.

Juventus is fighting Roma in Coppa Italia at 2:45 p.m. EST Wednesday in Turin.