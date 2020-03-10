Cristina Scabbia from “Koranavirus” Lacuna Coil: “Everyone thinks that Italy – a country” Zlae resident “.

Cristina Scabbia “Lacuna Coil” issued a media portraits of his native Italy, which is struggling to contain the worst in Europe karanavirus.

Speaking to NME his hometown of Milan, the front woman of Italian gothic metalheads said the scenes were not so bad in the country, as it could provide the media – despite last night on an emergency quarantine of the entire nation from abroad-19 .

“What I want to do is to assure our fans that we are right”, – she told NME. “Immediately after the first news of karanavirus I received a lot of messages from fans who have asked in a panic:” Is everything OK? Are you sick? Or heat? Can you stand up? You’re dying? “And I’m like,” What are you talking about? I’m fine. I’m at home, watch TV, have a rest after the South American tour, “But everyone thinks that Italy -. A country Resident Evil and all were close to death.

“What I and other Italian teams do – is to try to use our social media, to convince everyone that the situation is not as crazy as depicted by some media.”

On Monday (9 March) Italy has expanded its emergency measures – which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, such as concerts – all over the country, putting over 60 million people. Koranavirus in Italy amounted to 463 cases, which was the second-affected country after China.

On the atmosphere in Italy Scabbia said: “After the absolute insanity in the beginning, it becomes calmer because at least we know what to do a bit better looking news, the initial panic moves in other countries, because we have experienced.. it used to be.

“There are still a little fear – which I fully understand – but, as I see, much less than in the past People are still living We are more attentive to people, but people still live and go every day…”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV_UnPl8qMA (/ embed)

Scabbia said that “trying to be in the know”, only in consultation with the official government sites and reputable news agencies. “I’ve seen so many false news, who shared stupid people on the Internet, which has led to the fact that people went into the grocery store and buy everything, as we are in some kind of crisis with food and toilet paper, which we do not.”

Last week, the group canceled many upcoming performances in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta because of concern about health and health.

“It was a difficult decision, because, of course, this does not only affect the team and the fans there are many people who are affected by this, that people do not take into account, including the promoters and the road.” – Scabbia said. “But the other way, unfortunately, it was not, because there are too many flights at stake, too many countries have decided to include all, not letting the Italians, so logically it would be impossible to play in each territory and conducting a tour together.

She added: “You can not play the gig, if you can not enter the country in which you play, so it’s not a choice It’s not that you do not want to play, because you are drunk from the night or you’re tired.. it is a global emergency, and customs is closed, and they cancel flights, so the game plays quite impossible for some artists – is not just a moral choice. “

All the cultural centers in Italy are closed, as well as cinemas, nightclubs and theaters, while “any form of gathering in public places or places open to the public” are prohibited, including music concerts.

“Every event that calls for a public meeting is canceled, so every musician and performer, promoter and concert hall experience it”, – explained Scabbia. Asked about the financial impact, she said: “At the moment we do not know.”

“More importantly, we must act now. Now an emergency, so I agree with all of this, because it is the only way to contain it. Karanavirus does not mean an automatic death, but it is dangerous for people with pre-existing health conditions, such as a weakened immune system or those who lie at the heart of chronic conditions such as heart disease.

“While we are calm and perform some simple civil law – such as hand washing and avoiding hugs and kisses – I am confident that we will emerge from this.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGSed4hnEv8 (/ embed)

But she said care for the users of social media, to avoid the spread of misinformation that has a real local impact.

For example, in order to encourage people to stay in bars and restaurants are allowed to open only from 6 am to 6 pm, and only in that case, if it is possible to maintain a distance of at least one meter beyond the customers.

“In the minds of people, it is translated as” coming out at night is dangerous, but out in the day time is great, “and social media users say that the time of day has something to do with the spread of the virus, which, obviously, is not a” not true, “he said she said. “I’ve seen people in the countries that refuse to Italian food, saw the madness, and the virus can not be transferred from the food!

“Therefore, the media is now important to keep us calm and do in this situation, because we have to remember all of your thoughts, but do not panic and get out of this.”

Scabbia added: “Soon it will be good – I am sure that we will survive all the best.”

Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Madonna are among the latest high-profile performers, who deny the live shows because of fear of coronavirus, after last week in Texas showed musical showcase South By South West – leaving a lot of new bands and artists, which rose. Since then, it became clear that the festival was not covered by insurance, and since SXSW forced to lay off employees due to losses.

Last week, a senior government doctor of medical affairs, said that so far should not be banned music events in the UK, while there were reports that the promoters are working to put Coachella in the US due to the spread of the coronavirus.