Critics rave about the “True History of the Kelly Gang”

Of all the legendary lessons in Australian history that we were taught at school, the story was perhaps one of the most gripping Ned Kelly,

However, forget everything you know about the infamous outlaw, because the original Stan film “True Story of the Kelly Gang” tells the story like you’ve never heard it before.

AACTA award-winning director Justin Kurzels The fictional reinterpretation of Ned Kelly’s story is the last piece of Australia’s largest line-up of brand new originals this summer, which ends up matching Australia Day.

Despite its dark theme, the streak is a true feast of Australian history and talent.

It is not only directed by Kurzel, one of the most respected Australian directors, but also has a variety of local talents as well as some international A + stars.

True story of the Kelly Gang stars BAFTA award winners George MacKay (Captain Fantastic), Oscar winner Russell Crowe (The loudest voice) Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) Claudia Karvan (Stan original series The Other Guy), Earl Cave (Born to Kill) and Charlie Hunnam (Sons of anarchy).

Kelly Gang combines everything that Australians love from wild moments to violent on-screen violence and an element of truth that also mixes in it.

Guy Lodge of Variety described the film as “sleek and fleeting and ruthlessly stylized” and added that it “moves like Jagger but has a mind full of language and history”.

So, although the series is a fictional retelling of the story, based on the Booker award-winning novel by Peter CareyIt is still seeping into Australian history and culture, with which you are undoubtedly in resonance.

While other Ned Kelly films you’ve seen in the past may have romanticized the story, this coarse-grained film paints a damaged and clumsy bus ranger who is ready to turn his anger on anyone who has crossed him or his family, especially on his mother Ellen (Davis).

“(Kelly Gang is) a raw rebel cry from a film that combines visceral violence with a kind of delirious, harsh poetry,” added David Rooney by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was especially praised for its direction. It offers a lot of gripping and frightening, but somewhat dreamy scenes in the beautiful Australian outback.

Just try out some of the fascinating images:

On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 84 out of 100, which indicates “universal recognition”.

If the international critics rave about this naturally Australian strip, then I guarantee that you too are obsessed.

