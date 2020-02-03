Critics target Beyonce and Jay-Z for refusing to stand during the national anthem

Photo: USA today

Jay Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were sighted on the Super Bowl grandstands on Sunday evening, and the family sparked controversy when they did not advocate “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Ironically, Jay-Z was a co-producer of the game’s mid-term show, and last year his company Roc Nation had partnered with the NFL to run social justice events and programs.

USA Today reports that the rapper was targeted for backlash by supporting Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during the national anthem to protest the police’s murder of unarmed African Americans, and still remained connected to the NFL.

Jay-Z’s response was that he still supports Protest and Kaepernick, but is also interested in working with the league to ensure that significant changes are made.

But some critics say the entertainment mogul is simply benefiting from Kaepernick’s protest.