Cro Mags: Lyric Video clip For New Solitary ‘The Final Test’

New York hardcore legends CRO-MAGS will release their new album, “In The Starting”, on June 19 through Arising Empire and Mission Two Leisure. The formal lyric online video for the band’s thrashy new single, “The Closing Test”, can be noticed down below.

“Will you be fearful or will you be at peace when you die?” asks CRO-MAGS founder, bassist and lyricist Harley Flanagan. “This song is about getting peace and dealing with death fearlessly, which is, in my feeling, the final take a look at.”

CRO-MAGS‘ “Will not Give In” EP was introduced in August 2019 by means of Victory Records. A second a few-track EP, titled “From The Grave”, arrived in December.

CRO-MAGS function the legendary Harley Flanagan pulling double duty with bass and lead vocals, guitarists Gabby Abularach, Rocky George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, FISHBONE), and drummer Garry “G-Person” Sullivan.

The historical past of the CRO-MAGS is integral to the historical past of hardcore, its evolution from punk and the development of different songs genres this sort of as hardcore, cross-about, thrash metal, write-up punk and grunge, to name a couple of. Several iconic bands from METALLICA to Eco-friendly Day, and folks these as Dave Grohl have credited CRO-MAGS with having experienced a primal impact on their improvement.

Born out of the violence and depravity of the Decreased East Facet of New York in the late ’70s and early ’80s, the CRO-MAGS was the brainchild of a quite youthful Harley Flanagan (at the time 14 yrs old) when however enjoying with THE STIMULATORS. By 1982/83 he wrote and recorded the very very first CRO-MAGS demos consisting of four tracks that would develop into the blueprint for the seminal 1986 “Age Of Quarrel”. He wrote all of the tunes, played each instrument and sang. Right before extended, he related with Parris Mayhew and the two started out creating new music and auditioning band users.

Flanagan recently achieved a settlement with singer John Joseph and drummer Mackie Jayson about possession of the CRO-MAGS title. Flanagan is now performing below the identify CRO-MAGS when Joseph and Jayson are executing as CRO-MAGS “JM”.



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=IYwmLgufAx4

