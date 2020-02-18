[croatia’s-new-president-milanovic-takes-business,-urges-solidarity]



Croatia’s new President Zoran Milanovic speaks during his swearing-in ceremony held at the Presidental business office in Zagreb, Croatia, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB (Reuters) – Croatia’s new president Zoran Milanovic urged a lot more solidarity in culture as he formally took workplace on Tuesday, and identified as for vigilance versus populist methods to challenges this sort of as local climate change that may possibly distort or ignore scientific points.

Unlike his four predecessors who were being sworn in at Zagreb’s mediaeval St. Mark square that residences the federal government and the parliament properties, Milanovic, 53, chose to manage a smaller ceremony at his office on a hill in a mostly residential place overlooking central Zagreb.

“The the greater part of voters can vote for a conclusion that there are no weather variations or that it is not a issue,” Milanovic informed a collecting of top rated condition officials. “It will not adjust the truth of the matter that the dilemma exists.”

He reported the truth of the matter was a single detail and a different point was “a genuine political will to do a little something with that truth, or do nothing”.

“Independent media, the judiciary and the scientific local community are the strongest protection in opposition to any form of tyranny,” Milanovic, who was primary minister from 2011 to 2015, reported.

Milanovic, applicant of the opposition Social Democrats, gained the five-12 months presidential phrase in early January from the outgoing president, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, applicant of the ruling conservative HDZ social gathering.

“I will not be a corrective, but a constructive (political) component,” Milanovic claimed.

The part of the president in Croatia is mainly ceremonial. He has no power to veto laws, but has a say in protection, protection and international policy matters.

“Strengthening solidarity and social inclusiveness, far more just distribution of wealth, and a struggle against clientelism are the major and the most effective applications against inequality and alienation in modern society,” Milanovic said.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic Modifying by David Holmes)