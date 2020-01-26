Crow will not say if the recording will be on trial

House dismissal director Jason Crow (D-CO) dodged when asked if President Trump’s April 2018 recording telling associates Rudy Giuliani to “withdraw (Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch) “could be included in the current dismissal process.

In the 90-minute recording first reported by ABC on Friday, Trump is seen telling Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “withdraw (Yovanovitch)!” After being told that the career officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “hurt” in Kiev.

When asked on Sunday morning Margaret Brennan of CBS of “Face the Nation” if he could “do anything as a prosecutor with the band,” Crow declined to provide a simple answer.

“Well, you know, I heard the tape. I know the other managers did. I know a lot of people in America have heard the tape,” said Crow. “You know, from a “In general, it is a continuation of the President’s intimidation and intimidation. You know, he has done this for the past three or four years, and he will continue to do so.”

Pressed again to find out if the recording is “proof that you can present in any way,” Crow replied that “I think all senators have seen it.”

“Right? I mean, it’s a little bit different from most courts in the sense that the evidence keeps coming out,” said Crow.

After Brennan agreed, Crow explained how, earlier this week, he presented “a collection of redacted emails that had just left around midnight the day before.”

“There is still a lot going on there,” said Crow. “The American people deserve a complete picture, and that is why we will continue to press for additional evidence.”

Watch Crow’s remarks below:

. @ RepJasonCrow refuses to say whether the video recording of @realDonaldTrump and Lev Parnas at dinner can be included in the #ImpeachmentTrial. He says to @margbrennan: “This is a continuation of the president’s intimidation and intimidation” https://t.co/mpG9l9Hyr4 pic.twitter.com/EtCafAJ06M

– Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 26, 2020