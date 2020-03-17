Crowded Beach Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Scorn

Beachgoers on the scene in Clearwater Beach, Florida, aren’t heeding the “social distancing” suggestions from the CDC, which has resulted in Twitter users not responding favorably to those soaking up the sunshine – casting all those who are not “social distancing” on their own as selfish.

The areal footage turned viral video posted to Twitter on Monday, demonstrates a sunny and jammed packed seaside – with people today cooling off in the water and on the seaside soothing – amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The movie which has collected 4.5 million views was initially captured by the neighborhood NBC affiliate, Tampa Bay WFLA News Channel 8.

As of Monday afternoon in Florida, there ended up extra than 150 confirmed scenarios of the coronavirus and 4 people today who have died from Covid-19.

Twitter reacted with scorn for the beachgoers:

Mail in drones with loudspeakers demanding that individuals get off the beach. This is insane https://t.co/otXDOlv4CR

— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 16, 2020

Idiotic. https://t.co/xhCbvyxGjz

— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 16, 2020

With so several aged folks in Florida, these human sickness vectors are ignorant, selfish, or in denial.

Time to shut down the shorelines.

There will be much more sunny days. But fatalities of our grandmas and superior danger neighbors is forever.#coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #StayTheFHome https://t.co/b709kVpqU7

— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 16, 2020

My god, we’re going to be locked away eternally since of people today like this https://t.co/SMlZzLVeko

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2020

Can we jus thrust Florida into the Atlantic ????? https://t.co/MVONFnr2du

— Lower (@LowKeyUHTN) March 16, 2020

This is inexcusable. https://t.co/pXcqX3rhzJ

— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 16, 2020

Men and women are not heading to halt performing these activities right until they are mandated not to. It is actually that very simple. https://t.co/9NXG00SIRB

— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) March 16, 2020

How can federal and state officials see things like this and refuse to act? FL @GovRonDeSantis has proposed limiting domestic air journey. Shut the bars and beaches to start with! https://t.co/SRHmqvXu1j

— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 16, 2020

Do we want to phone all people out by title just before you determine out these tips utilize to you and are created to conserve lives? This is more substantial than you and your need to have to cling out. Whoever you are. https://t.co/HaoUQPkEC2

— David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 16, 2020

This is why the federal government has to step in and pressure matters to shut, because no make a difference how quite a few people say you shouldn’t there are going to be dumb human beings who think they know improved or just don’t treatment https://t.co/GsUI1oPyKf

— John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 16, 2020

Goddamnit, Florida…

(I truly feel like I tweet individuals actual terms like at the time each and every 6 months least) https://t.co/MQmd7S8f3D

— trihex (@trihex) March 16, 2020

Goverment thinks indicating pretty you should will maintain everybody within https://t.co/TlPcyGluoZ

— Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) March 16, 2020

y’all. https://t.co/AqeP6MK4tW

— deray (@deray) March 16, 2020

This appears to be like that kindergarten soap movie with the pepper flakes. God requirements to stick her soapy finger in Clearwater Beach’s asshole. https://t.co/6VE3EwKfXc

— chaps (@UncleChaps) March 16, 2020

