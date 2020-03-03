[Crowder sparks Miami as Giannis, Bucks downed]

Milwaukee Bucks centre Brook Lopez (11) requires a shot above Miami Warmth forward Bam Adebayo (13) in the 2nd quarter at American Airways Arena. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, March 3 — Jae Crowder scored 18 factors off the bench as the Miami Warmth locked down Giannis Antetokounmpo to hand the Milwaukee Bucks a 105-89 defeat yesterday.

Crowder led the scoring for the Warmth as NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was held to 13 factors at Miami’s American Airways Arena.

The defeat was only Milwaukee’s ninth loss of the year and helped Miami boost to 39-22 in the Jap Conference playoff race.

The Bucks continue being firmly in handle of the meeting standings, foremost with a 52-9 file ahead of next-put Toronto, who are 42-18.

But the earlier all-conquering Bucks were being presented a lot of meals for assumed in advance of up coming month’s playoffs just after a outstanding Miami show.

Crowder led the Miami scoring along with Jimmy Butler, with equally gamers ending on 18 factors.

No fewer than six Miami players cracked double digits, such as middle Bam Adebayo who also had a big evening defensively.

Adebayo concluded with 14 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and compelled five turnovers. The 22-yr-aged also produced 4 blocks.

Brook Lopez led the Milwaukee scoring with 21 points but it was a night time to fail to remember for Antetokounmpo, who produced only 6 of 18 capturing tries.

Somewhere else yesterday, the Houston Rockets endured a shock reverse to the lowly New York Knicks, getting rid of 125-123 at Madison Square Backyard.

James Harden led the scoring with 35 factors — including 16 free throws — even though Russell Westbrook additional 24.

But the Rockets had been often chasing the recreation soon after slipping behind in the to start with quarter as the Knicks pulled absent to guide by 21 details at one particular stage.

RJ Barrett top rated-scored with 27 details for the Knicks, who had seven players make double figures.

Barrett sealed the get with a driving hoop with 7.six seconds remaining to mark the period of new staff president Leon Rose — who officially joined the Knicks previously Monday — with a victory.

Electrical power forward Julius Randle had 16 factors — and 16 rebounds — although Bobby Portis and Wayne Ellington both of those sent 15 points every single from the bench.

The victory lifted the Knicks into 13th area in the Eastern Convention standings with 19 wins and 42 defeats.

The Rockets fell to 39-21 in the Western Meeting, where they keep on being in fourth location. — AFP