Crowdfunding aims to fill the gap in community banking

Community banks are often the familiar faces of the financial services industry, and when small businesses are looking for capital, their neighborhood financial institution can be a promising starting point.

While they continue to play an important role in financing small businesses, the community banking market in the U.S. is shrinking dramatically. The conference of state banking regulators recently released data that shows the number of community banks operating in the country has decreased from about 8,000 in to the analysts’ expectation that this consolidation will continue, the Federal Reserve expressed concerns last year how this decline will have a negative impact on access to capital for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to George Cook, co-founder and CEO of Honeycomb Credit’s crowdfunding platform for small businesses, this decline in the presence of community banks has left a significant gap in small business lending that has had to be filled by alternative players and merchant cash advance providers ,

Cook recently interviewed PYMNTS that they are providing a much needed service. However, due to the lack of transparency and some sky-high interest rates, these players are unable to provide the service community banks at the same level.

By applying the crowdfunding model to specific communities, small businesses can access affordable finance while taking advantage of well-known capital providers.

“We’re trying to turn community members into community bankers,” he said, “and allow them to vote with their wallet.”

A local approach to crowdfunding

Since peer-to-peer crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and GoFundMe are already an integral part of many consumers’ lives, it is not a difficult sale for investors and small businesses to shift this model to small business lending. A key differentiator in Honeycomb Credit’s strategy, however, is attracting investors in the same area as the businesses they fund, which can promote Main Street’s well-being.

This is an advantage for both companies and their investors.

“Gaining community members who know the business and vote with their wallet unlocks a tremendous amount of quality data,” he said. “Does this cafe have a good cup of Joe? Do you treat your customers well? All of these things are an indication that the community wants to see the growth and prosperity of the business – which the community banks have been able to unlock in the past. “

Cook predicted that more crowdfunding platforms for small businesses are likely to emerge in the coming years as awareness of the JOBS Act and Regulation Crowdfunding, the laws that came into force in 2016, provided the smaller companies with the exemption to sell securities through crowdfunding , model increases.

“The sky is the limit,” Cook said of the opportunities this regulation opens up. “There will be a lot of new players starting to find different niches in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, and fun, unique ways to raise capital for these small businesses.”

A new strategy for risk reduction

When these new financing models for SMEs emerged, Cook highlighted another important trend that regulations such as Regulation Crowdfunding and Regulation A + are also bringing to the market.

The localized approach to crowdfunding now enables investors to generate and access a variety of alternative data that, according to Cook, is changing the process of reducing credit risk for small businesses. Whether a small business provides good customer service is not only a criterion that can encourage individuals to invest in that business, but also a measure that can be used to assess the likelihood that a small business can succeed and repay the loan ,

“We believe investing in community members reduces risk,” he said. “We see members of the local community who invest in local businesses change their behavior: they go to these small businesses more often, tell their friends and family about it, and risk the loan in a whole new way, improving results within one loan portfolio.

“This is a really exciting and promising way to democratize capital formation for small businesses,” he added.

For platforms that enable this crowdfunding, there is also a significant way to collect and quantify this data as more small business finance players look for alternative data to take out loans.

A collaborative approach to small business finance can also help reduce risk in other ways.

Cook pointed out that local investors and crowdfunding platforms active in certain communities can familiarize themselves with and collaborate with other local actors, be it at community banks, community development financial institutions (CDFIs) or others.

In this way, a crowdfunding platform like Honeycomb Credit can steer a small business in a different direction than another local source of capital if that company is not yet fit for a crowdfunding model. Cook also said that this strategy enables small businesses and a wide range of financiers to work together, thereby diversifying their portfolios.

“There are countless ways to lend money side by side,” he said. “CDFIs will never be the main lender of a small business loan, and many traditional banks struggle with smaller loans. They have the appetite to lend to small businesses but don’t want to lead. Alternative lenders can manage this deal, the due Lead diligence and the onboarding process and unlock additional capital for small businesses. ”

