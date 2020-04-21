Crowds gather at North Carolina State Capitol to protest home order

North Carolina people gathered around the State Capitol in Raleigh to protest Governor Roy Cooper’s home order. Protesters violated the social distance guidelines and roamed the governor’s mansion, waving the American flag, with a sign saying “Please work us.”

The Tuesday protest was hosted by ReOpenNC, and the first protest last week drew hundreds of people to Raleigh’s streets, reports WNCN, a subsidiary of CBS News. ReOpenNC’s Facebook group, dubbed the “Peaceful Action Group,” was created on April 7, about a week after Cooper’s order to stay at home came into effect on March 30.

Ashley Smith, co-founder of ReOpenNC, told WNCN that “North Carolinas are very intelligent and can handle this if they have a chance without sacrificing their livelihood.”

People with Reopen NC will be demonstrating in Raleigh, NC while pressured Governor Roy Cooper to allow companies to reopen during COVID-19 on April 21, 2020.

North Carolina had its deadliest day from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the WNCN reports. State health officials have announced 34 new deaths, bringing the total number of state deaths attributable to COVID-19 to 213.

Raleigh police directly opposed the protests last week, and on Twitter informed the protesters that they were in violation of the governor’s presidential order and have been asked to leave. The police replied when part of the governor’s order in which the protester is in violation was asked on Twitter: “Protest is a non-essential activity.”

Police arrested a woman during a protest last week after she refused to disband. ReOpenNC then sought legal protection from arrest as long as it adheres to the social distance guidelines.

On behalf of the group, Anthony Biller sent a letter to Governor and Wake County Commission Chairman Greg Ford on Saturday, stating that the protest is a mandatory service and is not a banned form of mass assembly. Sought clarification. News and observers reported.

“We wrote to require your office to immediately issue clarification guidelines that your various quarantine orders have not banned and should not be construed as banning political protests.” , ”Biller wrote. “When it comes to your orders, exercising such basic rights is a” mandatory activity. ” Unfortunately, these widespread orders raise reasonable concerns that the exercise of such basic rights would lead to detention, arrest, and criminal prosecution. “

In contrast, the Governor’s legal counsel reports that the presidential decree does not prohibit field protests, but police have the right to interfere if social distances are not followed, the WNCN reports.

“A report from a client protest on April 14, 2020 shows that the six food social withdrawal requirements identified above were not maintained by many participants,” Cooper’s legal adviser said. William McKinney wrote in a letter to Biller.

“By doing so, they endangered themselves, their families, their friends, and other people they contacted,” McKinney wrote. “If you do not comply with the 6-foot social withdrawal requirement, law enforcement can intervene and execute orders, thereby protecting both the public and the protesters themselves.”

Observers report that ReOpenNC members will protest every Tuesday until the enforcement order is relaxed.

