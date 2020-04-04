Crown Beer Dear “Non-essential”, suspend production

Grupo Modelo announced on Thursday that it would suspend production of Corona beer as it reduced production under orders from the Mexican government.

The brewery, which also manufactures Pacifico and Modelo beers, reduces production work to the minimum needed to resume production when restrictions are lifted. They also issued a statement stating that production could resume “if the government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product.”

In both cases, the company is “prepared to execute a plan with more than 75 percent of our staff working from home and at the same time ensuring the supply of beer,” the statement reads. As it stands, production will officially cease on Sunday. “Grupo Modelo announces that the process of suspending its beer production and marketing operations will be completed this Sunday,” Grupo Modelo wrote, according to a translation from a Fox News statement.

Of course, Grupo Model is not alone. Heineken, which also manufactures Tecate and Dos Equis beers, will also be able to temporarily stop production from Friday. Unconfirmed alcohol ban speculation has led the massive queues of thirsty customers at local shops, where the remaining bar of favorite beers fly off the shelves.

So far, Grupo Modelo has donated 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizers made with alcohol produced at its plants and has pledged to continue working to be part of the solution at this time of testing. “We are one of the first companies in Mexico to have implemented and strictly followed the hygiene and hygiene recommendations of the Mexican government and the World Health Organization,” said Grupo Modelo.