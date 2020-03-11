Crown directs continue to be for gentleman accused of killing homeless guy in Burnaby

Samuel Calladine faced manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in relationship with the October 2016 slaying of Rick Melanson.

Jason Payne / PNG information

In an unusual transfer, the Crown has directed a continue to be of proceedings for a male accused of killing an additional guy at a homeless camp in Burnaby.

The conclusion to set apart manslaughter and aggravated assault prices in opposition to Samuel James Calladine in link with the October 2016 slaying of Rick Melanson came all through the accused’s re-demo in B.C. Supreme Courtroom in Vancouver.

Crown counsel Karima Andani directed the keep for Calladine on Monday, on the fourth working day of a 13-working day jury trial. B.C. Supreme Court docket Justice Murray Blok then discharged the jury.

The go followed the testimony of Alec Peters, a important Crown witness of the functions at the homeless camp driving the Edmonds SkyTrain station.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Provider, reported in an e mail that the proof of a important witness, who he did not establish, differed substantially and in significant means from the evidence readily available to the Crown at the commencement of the trial.

“This modify was not anticipated by the Crown. At the summary of the cross-examination of the witness Crown counsel reviewed the testimony and the remaining proof at demo and concluded the demand evaluation standard was no for a longer period satisfied. Consequently, the charges have been stayed.”

Less than the charge assessment rules, rates will only be permitted or continued exactly where Crown is happy that the offered evidence presents a basis to conclude there is a considerable chance of conviction and if so, that a prosecution is demanded in the community desire, extra McLaughlin.

“This check applies at all stages of the prosecution. If, at any issue, the prosecutor concludes that the cost evaluation conventional is no for a longer time achieved, a prosecution are not able to progress,” he stated. “In this situation, the prosecutor concluded the take a look at was no more time satisfied and, correctly, directed the keep of proceedings.”

At Calladine’s very first trial, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Allan Betton in November 2017 found the accused responsible of fatally stabbing Melanson and also stabbing Peters, Melanson’s stepson.

Calladine, who has a very long felony history such as a prior conviction for killing his spouse, claimed at demo that he was performing in self-defence in the course of the altercation about some marijuana brownies, but that argument was rejected by the choose.

The accused was cited by the judge for contempt of courtroom adhering to an outburst from Calladine upon understanding of the verdict. Calladine was also afterwards billed with intimidation of a justice procedure participant, relating to an allegation he had threatened Crown counsel Brendan McCabe in court.

Calladine fired his attorney, Jason Tarnow, and hired yet another attorney, Tim Russell, who argued in a subsequent proceeding that there should be a mistrial declared due to ineffective support of counsel at trial.

Next an 8-day listening to and ahead of Calladine could be sentenced, Betton declared the mistrial. The Crown made a decision to commence with the 2nd trial and Calladine re-elected to be tried by jury as an alternative of choose on your own.

Calladine is not out of the woods but. A criminal demo to offer with the intimidation cost is established for May well 26 in Vancouver Provincial Courtroom. The contempt proceedings are predicted to occur back in advance of the courts in the next couple weeks.

kfraser@postmedia.com

twitter.com/keithrfraser