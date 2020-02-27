[croydon-citizens-told-to-shut-windows-as-100-firefighters-deal-with-car-workshop-hearth]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Seefor particulars of your details safety legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Firefighters are warning people today dwelling in Croydon to continue to keep their windows and doors shut as thick smoke continues to unfold from the big car workshop fireplace.

Crews have presently put in three hrs tackling the blaze on Lancing Road, in close proximity to the Lombard Roundabout, and the quantity of firefighters brought in has improved to 100.

London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) management centre took 39 calls about the fire in Wide Inexperienced on Thursday evening (February 27).

A LFB spokesperson mentioned: “Motorists are asked to avoid the location spherical Lancing Road in Croydon.

“There are a amount of nearby highway closures in area and targeted traffic is building.

“Citizens are suggested to continue to keep doorways and windows shut owing to smoke, whilst crews do the job to deliver the blaze beneath control.”

Nearby Canterbury Road and Purley Way are recognized to be shut as a result of the unexpected emergency services reaction

LFB was initially called at 5.44pm and crews from Norbury, Croydon, Mitcham, West Norwood, Brixton, Addington and surrounding fireplace stations in 15 engines are at the scene.

The trigger of the hearth is not recognized, but Croydon people have been complaining of the stench of burning rubber spreading around the borough.

Footage filmed from a neighbouring house to the workshop displays the vivid orange flames of the hearth soaring above the residences and precariously shut to trees in the residential spot.

Regardless of the darkish, the thick smoke being emitted by the fireplace is even now obviously visible more than the night time sky.

For the hottest updates on the hearth, you should follow our reside website .

If you have images or details you can share, make sure you e-mail [email protected]