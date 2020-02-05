Croydon couple recounted “appalling” experience in hospital while husband with sepsis waited 17 hours in A&E

The family of a Croydon grandfather who waited 17 shocking hours for a transfer from A&E to a ward criticized the hospital for the “appalling” experience.

Michael Johnson was sent to Croydon University Hospital by ambulance after a visit to his general practitioner on January 3.

When the ambulance arrived at London Road Hospital around 6 p.m., the 70-year-old nurse was seen by a nurse who took her blood to read the pulse and take an ECG to check her heart rate.

At this point, it was unknown what was wrong with him, but he was later diagnosed with sepsis.

His wife Ann Johnson, 66, who was with him at night, said when he arrived it was clear that the nurses were tense and it was up to him to remind them that her husband needed medicine and fluids .

She claims to have asked the visiting nurses to give her husband medicine and fluids, but it took three hours for this to happen.

“I was very worried,” she said.

“All I wanted them to do was give him the medicine or the fluids because the doctor said it was serious for the paramedics – they have to get the right priority.”

While Mr. Johnson was seen within 15 minutes of his arrival, it took 17 hours before he was transferred to a room the afternoon of January 4.

Before his transfer, he was in an emergency room which is used for people waiting to move to an emergency department.

Ms. Johnson describes it as a “dark room” where her husband’s temperature soared early in the morning.

She said, “At 4 am he woke up with a high temperature and red face. I asked for help and the nurse said,” I’ll be there in a minute “and none nurse arrived. “

After asking again, he was seen by a nurse and received additional medication, but was not seen by a doctor until 10 a.m.

At this point, Ms. Johnson said there was some confusion as to whether Michael would be discharged home or transferred to a ward – about 17 hours after arriving at the hospital.

After moving to a ward, Mr. Johnson remained in hospital for two weeks, and was discharged on January 18.

The night before he was released, he was transferred to another department that Ms. Johnson said was cold and she was concerned that his condition would deteriorate again.

She said: “He was just moved in a robe without a blanket and was asked to sit in a wheelchair and finally received a bed.

“The room was so cold that he had to ask for a blanket and a sheet to warm up, you spend weeks settling in better in a room that you could end up catching a cold again and starting the cycle again.”

He is now returning to his home in Croydon and the couple have since complained to the Croydon Health Services Trust about this experience.

Ms. Johnson added, “The whole experience from start to finish was appalling … my concern would be for the people who are alone, if I were not there to ask questions, chase the nurses and the doctors. I think he would have been sent home without treatment for sepsis and

would have continued to get worse.

“Sepsis should be taken with the same care as a heart attack as it is life threatening.

“My husband and I have used the hospital for many years and we continue to see deterioration in care and attention at the hospital, especially the A&E service.”

Figures released on January 9 show that only 79.4% of those arriving at Croydon University Hospital waited less than four hours between their arrival and their admission, discharge or transfer, the worst performance since the figures began comparable monthly earnings in June 2015.

A spokesperson for the trust said, “We apologize for the delay in transferring Mr. Johnson to an emergency department.

“Mr. Johnson was assessed clinically within 15 minutes of his arrival and was treated in an individual treatment room in the department until we could transfer him to a department where his treatment continued.

“Our staff work very hard to provide everyone with the best level of care. As of Friday, January 3, we treated 325 patients in our emergency department, an increase of more than 10% over the same period last year, many of whom were to be admitted to a department for further treatment. “

In December, 4,414 people had to wait more than four hours.

And 788 people also spent more than four hours waiting at A&E for a service bed, after doctors decided they should be admitted, including 22 who waited more than 12 hours.

