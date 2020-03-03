[croydon-fc-match-deserted-following-allegation-that-kent-player-‘racially-abused-referee’]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Detectfor aspects of your facts protection rights Invalid E-mail

A soccer match in Croydon was deserted soon after a player on the visiting crew allegedly racially abused the referee.

Croydon FC were playing Kent-centered facet Kennington FC at Croydon Sporting activities Arena on Saturday (February 29) when the match was abandoned in the 2nd 50 percent.

According to followers, a member of the away facet allegedly designed a racially abusive remark towards the referee, prompting the match formal to halt the game.

Kent County FA are now investigating the incident and both equally sides have condemned racism in football.

In a assertion Croydon FC reported: “Croydon FC are knowledgeable of reports of racial abuse at the match between Croydon FC and Kennington FC on Saturday, February 29, which was subsequently deserted.

“This subject will be now investigated as per the typical treatments by the ideal county FA and it would be inappropriate for the club to comment even though all those investigations are remaining executed.

“Croydon FC, would like to state that there is totally no place for racism in football in any way, form or type.”

A spokesperson for Kennington FC claimed: “Concerning the incident during our match yesterday, there will be a entire and extensive investigation by the club and until eventually the whole points are acknowledged we will not be making any additional comments.

“Folks are quick to presume, what I do know is Kennington FC does not and will not settle for any type of racism throughout the soccer club.”

While the actual motive why the video game was deserted has not however been verified, admirers who attended the match alleged that a Kennington player racially abused the referee.





Croydon FC enjoy their home matches at Croydon Sporting activities Arena

(Image: Paul Davis)



1 admirer claimed: “The game was abandoned thanks to alleged racial abuse from a Kennington player in direction of the match referee.”

An additional extra: “Racist abuse to referee. Not from spectators from what I could see.”

The match, which kicked off at 3pm, was goalless when it was abandoned mid-way by way of the 2nd half.

Kennington experienced a 1st 50 % purpose dominated out immediately after it was considered the ball hadn’t crossed the line, though the away facet also experienced a player despatched off.

The Southern Counties East Soccer League claimed in a statement: “The Southern Counties East Football League are informed of studies of racial abuse at the video game among Croydon and Kennington on Saturday, February 29, which was subsequently deserted.

“This make a difference will be now investigated as per regular treatments by the correct county FA and it would be inappropriate for the league to remark or choose any motion when those people investigations are staying executed.

“As a league, nevertheless, we once again would like to say that there is absolutely no put for racism in soccer in any way, shape or type.”

Saturday’s video game was the 2nd time Croydon FC and Kennington have achieved this year.

The sides past played every other in February, with Kennington operating out 2- victors.

It is not the to start with time a racist remark has allegedly been reported in the course of a recreation in Croydon, both.

On December 28 very last year, AFC Croydon Athletic’s house match in opposition to Bermondsey’s Fisher FC was deserted in the 58th minute following the traveling to team walked off amid allegations of a racist remark made by a player.

AFC Croydon Athletic were being foremost three-one when the match was deserted by the referee just after Fisher FC refused to continue on playing.

The Bermondsey group alleged at the time that a member of the AFC Croydon workforce created a racially abusive remark. AFC Croydon mentioned the participant firmly denies the allegation.

Get a lot more news updates for your regional location by placing your postcode into our helpful widget underneath:

Do you have a story? E-mail [email protected]

Want a lot more information? Go to our homepage.