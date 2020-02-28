[croydon-fire:-100-firefighters-tackle-car-workshop-blaze]

Huge clouds of thick black smoke are billowing over Croydon as fire crews tackle a large fire at a car workshop.
100 firefighters in 15 fire engines are dealing with the fire on Lancing Road, very close to the Lombard Roundabout in the Broad Green area.
The London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 39 calls to the fire.
Crews were first called at 5.44pm on Thursday (February 27).
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
People heading home reported the stench of burning rubber as spreading from the fire.
Firefighters from Norbury, Croydon, Mitcham, West Norwood, Brixton, Addington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
Fire under control
The car workshop fire is now under control, according to London Fire Brigade.
Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night damping down.
There are no reports of any injuries. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 39 calls to the visible blaze.
Firefighters remain at the scene
Around 100 firefighters are still at the scene of the car workshop fire in Broad Green, Croydon.
Bus routes on diversion
Two bus routes are on diversion due to the closure of Purley Way in the Broad Green area.
Bus routed 264 and 289 are currently operating on a diverted route.
All the roads closed by police
Police have closed the following roads to aid the efforts of firefighters:
100 firefighters now at the scene
There are now around 100 firefighters at the scene of the fire in Croydon alongside 10 fire engines.
Firefighters have still not been able to bring the car workshop blaze under control.
Footage of the fire
A neighbour of the workshop has recorded the ferocious fire at the workshop in Broad Green, Croydon.
70 firefighters at the scene
Pictures from the fire
Keep your windows closed
Firefighters are warning to keep your windows and door closed if you live near the Lancing Road car workshop fire.
They are also warning drivers to avoid the area as traffic is building up.
Full London Fire Brigade statement
A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade has said:
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Lancing Road in Croydon. A car workshop is alight.
The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 39 calls to the fire.
The Brigade was called at 5.44pm. Fire crews from Norbury, Croydon, Mitcham, West Norwood, Brixton, Addington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Fire is at car workshop
London Fire Brigade confirmed the fire was at a car workshop in Lancing Road.
They have taken 39 999 calls to report the fire, which can be seen across Croydon.
10 fire engines at the scene
A total of around 70 firefighters are using 10 fire engines to help bring the Lancing Road fire under control.
The fire was first reported at around 5.45pm.
Purley Way closed
Our traffic system Inrix is reporting that Purley Way has been closed in both directions due to the fire.
The closure stretches from from Cecil Road to A236 Mitcham Road, but has caused congestion in Croydon and Thornton Heath.
Fire engine in Canterbury Road
Photos shared with MyLondon show the fire brigade in Canterbury Road near the fire.
The road has now been closed to traffic.
Fire seen from across Croydon
Croydon residents across the town have been sharing their pictures of the black smoke rising into the air.
More pictures from Croydon
Smoke is riding over Croydon as a result of the fire in Lancing Road.
Some are also saying there is a smell of burning rubber spreading as a result of the fire.
Smoke rising over Croydon
This is another shot of the smoke spreading above Croydon as a result of the fire.
Lancing Road
The mostly residential Lancing Road has been closed as well as the busy Canterbury Road, off the Lombard Roundabout.
Lancing Road and Canterbury Road closed
Police confirm both Lancing Road and Canterbrury Road are closed for the emergency services response.
We have closed Lancing Road and Canterbury Road.
— Croydon MPS (@MPSCroydon) February 27, 2020
Police aware of fire
Croydon Police confirmed the fire in Lancing Road.
What we know
There is a “large fire” in Lancing Road, Croydon which is spreading thick black smoke as well as the smell of burning rubber over Croydon.
Police and firefighters are at the scene.