[croydon-fire-are-living:-updates-soon-after-thick-black-smoke-noticed-pouring-into-the-sky]

Massive clouds of thick black smoke have been seen billowing in close proximity to to Croydon town centre immediately after a “big fire”.

Inhabitants and those commuting house have been capable to place the smoke about the West Croydon area on Thursday night (February 27).

The fireplace is recognized to have taken area in Lancing Highway, just off the Lombard Roundabout in the Wide Inexperienced spot of Croydon, with some reporting the stench of burning rubber as spreading from the fire. Law enforcement and firefighters are at the scene.

Croydon Police verified the fire tweeting: “There is a massive fire in Lancing Road around to Canterbury Road. Police and LFB on scene. You should keep away from the spot.”

