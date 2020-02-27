[croydon-fire-live:-updates-as-70-firefighters-tackle-car-workshop-fire]

Huge clouds of thick black smoke are billowing over Croydon as fire crews tackle a large fire at a car workshop.

100 firefighters in 15 fire engines are dealing with the fire on Lancing Road, very close to the Lombard Roundabout in the Broad Green area.

The London Fire Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 39 calls to the fire.

Crews were first called at 5.44pm on Thursday (February 27).

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

People heading home reported the stench of burning rubber as spreading from the fire.

Firefighters from Norbury, Croydon, Mitcham, West Norwood, Brixton, Addington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

