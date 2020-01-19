Croydon rapper Stormzy presents a free pop-up show today at Boxpark Croydon

The rapper from Croydon Stormzy has announced that he will play a free pop-up show at Boxpark Croydon.

The grime star will play the concert this evening (Sunday January 19), with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The rapper, who grew up in Thornton Heath, announced the place on his social media on Sunday at 4 p.m., giving fans 30 minutes to get there.

In an article, the rapper said: “Thank you. Free pop-up show at Boxpark Croydon.

“Arrive early to avoid disappointment. Doors will close when capacity is reached. 18+, ID required.

“Port of entry via the entrance to East Croydon station at the site.”

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, announced for the first time that he would play the free show on Saturday January 18.

But the rapper did not reveal the exact location and instead said that it would be played somewhere in London.

He shared the details via a promotional poster, alongside the caption “Thank you”, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Fans hoping to go to the free concert should get there as soon as possible as there are “limited places” available.

The event is 18 years and older and participants must show I.D.

The event takes place at Boxpark Croydon

Stormzy is expected to offer fans songs from his new album Heavy Is The Head, which has been in the top three of the official album charts for five weeks.

It is not the first time that Stormzy has played a surprise concert at Boxpark Croydon.

In 2017, he played a return concert at the pop-up mall to launch his first album Gang Signs & Prayer.

If his 2020 show is something similar, fans are ready to have some fun.

.