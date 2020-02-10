Croydon stabbing: a teenager stabbed near a bar by an overview of Croydon

A teenager had to be helped by bouncers after being stabbed on High Street in Croydon before being rushed to hospital.

The 18-year-old victim was attacked Sunday morning (February 9), while overflying Croydon, near several bars and clubs.

On Sunday morning, police cords and medical examiners were seen on High Street examining the scene of the knife attack.

An eyewitness told MyLondon that the brutal attack occurred near the Soulful Cellar bar before being helped by bouncers at the door of the Story nightclub.

Metropolitan police arrested an 18-year-old boy at the scene after being called to High Street at 2:20 a.m. He is detained by the police, suspected of causing serious bodily harm.

The victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics for treatment and his condition is not believed to be fatal.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Detectives in the southern area of ​​the CID are investigating.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote CAD 890 / 9Feb. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

