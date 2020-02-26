[croydon-stabbing-dwell:-murder-investigation-launched-right-after-male-knifed-to-demise-in-woodside]

“Brutal and frenzied assault”

A murder investigation has now been released as law enforcement hunt down the attacker or attackers.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, main the investigation, reported: “This was a brutal and frenzied assault on a youthful man going for walks along the avenue. It is critical that anybody who can title the attackers or has footage of Stroud Eco-friendly Highway all-around the time of the incident, contacts us as quickly as attainable.

“My officers are waiting around to get your simply call and all info will be handled in strictest self confidence – your contact could enable us take away violent people from your space.”

The victim’s household has been instructed and a put up-mortem examination will be scheduled in owing training course.

Police have not nonetheless arrested anybody in connection with this assault.

Everyone with information and facts or footage of the area before, through or soon after the incident, is requested to connect with 101 quoting 71/26FEB, Tweet @MetCC or simply call the impartial charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any younger men and women who have information about violence or knife crime, can visit www.fearless.org where they can go on information and facts anonymously – your I.P handle will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is independent of the law enforcement.