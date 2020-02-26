[croydon-strike-by-flood-alert-as-groundwater-stages-rise]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Seefor information of your info protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

A flood inform has been issued for the Croydon area of South East London.

Groundwater concentrations in East Surrey and South London have been soaring all through the wintertime pursuing bigger than normal rainfall.

As a result of this the Natural environment Agency be expecting homes with deep basements in Dale Road and Godstone Street in Purley will start flooding imminently.

A flood alert warning indicates that people really should get ready a bag that incorporates medicines and coverage documents and carry on to check out for flood warnings.

The subsequent warning telling men and women to be well prepared has been issued:

“Groundwater amounts in East Surrey and South London have been rising through the winter adhering to greater than normal rainfall. Considering the fact that mid-February, amounts have greater quickly in response to rainfall been given for the duration of Storms Ciara and Dennis.

“We be expecting homes with deep basements in Dale Highway and Godstone Street in Purley will begin flooding imminently. However, thanks to the mother nature of groundwater flooding, other qualities may possibly also expertise flooding as well.

“The Caterham Bourne in between Woldingham and Purley is now flowing but stays in channel and is not at present rising flood hazard. Even further rainfall could result in groundwater concentrations to rise further.

“The Environment Company is checking the problem along with Surrey County Council, Tandridge District Council and the London Borough of Croydon.”