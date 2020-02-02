Croydon The Apprentice Winner Returns To Former Crystal Palace School To Surprise Students

Carina Lepore won The Apprentice in 2019 with her idea of ​​a family-run artisan bakery.

Croydon’s mom is the owner and founder of the Dough Artisan Bakehouse in Herne Hill and will soon open a second store, but she did take some time out of her busy schedule to visit her old school.

Carina was a student at Harris City Academy Crystal Palace between 1998 and 2004, and last week came back to talk to Grade 12 students about her journey since leaving school, about entrepreneurship and how she started his own business in Croydon at the age of 18.

She also discussed her experiences on The BBC’s Apprentice and what she learned while participating in the show. She won nine of the ten impressive tasks throughout the competition and was project manager for three of those victories.

The young woman of 30 years would have opened a fashion boutique in Croydon at the age of 18, and before that, she would have worked in the field of M&S for 10 years. She then launched Dough Bakehouse, a trendy cafe next to Herne Hill Station, after her father’s bakery burned down in 2017.

Carina wants to help and inspire young people to reach their goals and offered her time and advice to all the students of the academy who wanted to meet her.

She also met two of her former teachers – Ms. Sales in Food Technology and Ms. Gatty, professor at Carina’s Media Studies.

His main advice message to students was “don’t give up and never think you can’t.”

Disha, a grade 12 student, said, “It was so great to meet Carina and talk to her about how she had built her business and got the investment from Lord Sugar.

“She was a lovely person and gave us great advice. I feel very inspired.”

Katherine Cumberbatch, Director of the Harris City Academy Crystal Palace, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Carina to her academy to tell our current students about her trip from our school, to open her first business and then to win the apprentice.

“Carina is a fantastic role model for our students – she is a motivated and ambitious businesswoman who has shown that with hard work and a passion for success, our students can really achieve anything they want.”

