A little one boy who suffered a cardiac arrest within a Croydon residence has unfortunately died in hospital.

Unexpected emergency solutions were called to a home in Colson Road, Croydon at 11.26am on Tuesday (February 25).

Police officers and paramedics discovered a 17-month-aged baby in cardiac arrest.

The boy was taken to a South London clinic wherever he was later on pronounced lifeless.

A number of Metropolitan Police cars could be found parked in Colson Street on Tuesday, even though forensic officers collected evidence at the scene.

Some officers have been noticed entering and leaving the property, while many others had been found standing exterior.

“[The baby’s] household have been knowledgeable,” a spokesperson for the Met stated.

“A forensic scene is in put.

“The dying is currently being handled as unexplained.

“The inquiry is being led by detectives from the South Space Command Device.”

Law enforcement have not many any arrests.

