Croydon Tories Call for Brick by Brick Overhaul After Only 3 Social Homes Have Been Built in 3 Years

Calls have been made for a public inquiry into the functioning of the developer belonging to the Croydon Council, Brick by Brick.

At a plenary council meeting last night (Monday, January 27), the Croydon Tories revealed that they had written to Secretary of State for Housing and Local Government Robert Jenrick.

Brick by Brick was created by the council in 2015 to build affordable and social homes in Croydon.

But some, including the conservative group of the district, think that the company should have delivered more than three social housing at social rent after operating for almost three years.

At the meeting, Councilor Lynne Hale said, “I’m not the only one in the borough who finds the Brick by Brick situation very, very disturbing.

“He has had £ 260 million since 2015, he has only built three one-bedroom social housing units, he is struggling to sell £ 600,000 and he has been sold some of our beautiful green space for £ 1.

“This causes great distress to thousands of residents who cannot understand why you promise the environment in one breath and make plans to cut down trees and concrete on the green lungs of our borough in the other. “

She added that the group had asked the Secretary of State to investigate what she called “mismanagement” and “incompetence”.

As part of its board agreement, Brick by Brick purchased five key green spaces for just £ 1. These were lots southwest of Station Road, lots east of Montpelier Road and Kingsdown Avenue, lots behind 89-157 Regina Road, a garage behind 38-40 Thornloe Gardens and grounds west of 83.85 and 113 Hermitage Road.

However, the developer has built many other houses for private sale / rental and affordable rent and shared ownership.

Currently, the developer has built 57 apartments for sale in Aukland Rise Upper Norwood (some are condominiums), 15 in Beulah Corner also in Upper Norwood, two houses and seven apartments in Faithful Court in Upper Norwood and 27 apartments in Flora Court in Thornton Heath.

Earlier this month, the council’s cabinet approved the purchase of the 21 one-bedroom houses and three two-bedroom houses at Longheath Gardens in Addiscombe that were built by the developer owned by the council.

But home cabinet member Councilor Alison Butler retaliated, accusing Cllr Hale of “ exaggeration and untruths ” and said Brick by Brick is on the right track, delivering homes to people on the list waiting and paying a profit to the front line services of the council.

“There is a huge need for housing, we continue to have around 2,000 families in temporary accommodation and I am sure everyone agrees that this is just not acceptable,” said Cllr Butler.

“Brick by Brick is very attentive to where they build them, they replace the trees and seek to improve the space on which they build and we have very grateful people in this borough grateful for the houses that would not be built other.”

In 2020, the company is seeking to submit planning requests to create 600 new homes across the borough on sites including garages, parking lots and green spaces.

