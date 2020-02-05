Croydon’s grocery store obtains the worst food hygiene rating possible

A Croydon grocery store received the worst food hygiene rating possible.

Fresh Africa on London Road in West Croydon received a food hygiene rating of zero following an inspection on January 8.

The rating means that urgent improvement is needed.

Croydon Council inspectors, who visited the site on behalf of the Food Standards Agency, said food safety management needs to be urgently improved.

Its hygienic handling of food as well as the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building were described as needing some improvement.

Despite repeated attempts to contact Fresh Africa, MyLondon was unable to get hold of the store and ask them for feedback.

The exact reasons why the company got the terrible food hygiene rating have not been made public at this time.

The store sells fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and groceries, the majority of the food sold being of African or Asian origin.

As of Wednesday February 5, there were seven businesses in Croydon that have a food hygiene rating of zero.

Among them is Anabella’s Kitchen, on High Street, which obtained the terrible food hygiene score in July 2019 after an inspector noticed a “foul odor”.

The management of the restaurant, one of the best in Croydon according to TripAdvisor, qualified the note as “unfair” because the restaurant would have been closed for “DIY work” when the inspector carried out the unannounced inspection.

Read more

Nilgiris, a convenience store, received the worst food hygiene rating possible because “mouse droppings” were found during an inspection.

The company, on London Road, West Croydon, was criticized by inspectors after the discovery of expired food at the scene, when it was said that there were “problems of protection against pests”.

The Chinese restaurant Royal Garden, off Shirley Hills Road, received the note following an inspection on November 28, 2019.

The restaurant, which serves a variety of traditional Chinese dishes and popular with locals, has been criticized for poor food hygiene.

Neither Nilgiris nor the Royal Garden Chinese Restaurant commented on the results of the inspection.

