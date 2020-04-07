Crozier should not have sent a note but I will see him in his shot

President Trump said Monday that he would participate in the firing on Captain Brett Crozier, the former USS aircraft carrier commander Theodore Roosevelt, who was fired after sending a note about a coronavirus outbreak on board. of the boat that was quickly leaked to the media. .

“The letter had not been sent. And they certainly should not be leaked. This is a military operation,” Trump said. He went:

This was a mistake that should not have been made because it is unfair to the families of the people on the boat to become nervous and to show weakness. We don’t want to have letter writing campaigns where fake news finds a letter or a leak occurs, we don’t want that.

Therefore, the letter should not be sent. With all this, his previous career was very good. So, I will take part and see exactly what’s going on, because I don’t want to destroy anyone for a bad day.

The previous Monday, Modly’s remarks were leaked to the ship’s crew members. In the statements, he suggested that Crozier want to send a note about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship, which had to be leaked to the media. He said:

If, in my opinion, you thought that this information would not be released to the public, in this age and the information we live in, then you were an A, too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer on a ship like this. The alternative is that he did it on purpose.

On Tuesday, March 31, Crozier was moderately fired after a note the captain wrote on Monday, March 30, was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Crozier’s memoir had urged Navy leaders to remove Roosevelt sailors more quickly, and said that living conditions on the Guam ship, where it is currently docked, were not in line with the guidelines for disease control and Navy guidelines for social detachment and quarantine.

Modly said he did not fire Crozier because of the content of his note, but instead sent it through an unsecured, unclassified system to more than 20 people, including some from outside the chain of command, ensuring his filtration.

After videos of crew members cheering Crozier as he departed the boat, critics of Trump have sought to tie the President to the firing, despite Modly saying he did not communicate with the White House before making the decision.

Trump on Saturday said he agreed with Modly’s decision “100 percent.”

On Monday he said:

I will examine it. I also think our Secretary of the Navy is a very respected man … When he sends a letter and sends copies all over the place, it is not a classified letter, and it was very disconcerting to the families of the sailors on the ship, very puzzling. , who worry and panic.

She was weak. We do not want weak. But I’m going to take a look because I think he was a great guy … I was looking at his file and people have bad days and he’ll look at it.

Trump said he would speak with Modly and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper:

Maybe I can help the situation. I like solving problems, it’s a problem … he did a bad thing, sent a letter and many, many copies; I don’t know, I heard 28 copies, I heard many, many. Also, the letter was five pages long, I didn’t read the letter, but I think it was five pages long in one space.

That writes a lot. You know, he’s a ship captain, he’s a very important person in a very expensive boat. A nuclear-powered ship. You should not send letters like that. But it happens. Sometimes I would write a letter and say, “I wish I didn’t send it.” Not too often, but it does happen.

“Maybe I’ll see that we can do something, because I’m not looking to destroy the life of a person who has had a highly stellar career,” he added.

Follow Kristina Wong from Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.