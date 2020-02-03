Crucial first step for Democrats vying for a nomination

Des Moines, Iowa: Des Moines International Airport is full of balloons and full of people.

Outside there is a thick layer of snow on the floor and it is regularly spent whole days below freezing.

Inside, large signs throughout the terminal greet candidates and campaigns.

The Iowa Caucuses are crucial for candidates who want to ensure their party’s nomination. (AP)

It’s caucus season in Iowa and “Hawkeye State” knows that all of America will be watching on Monday night.

As the first state to vote in America’s long and complex primary process, Iowa is far more important than much more important states.

So significant that the last four Democrats who won Iowa won the party’s nomination.

It was Iowa that announced Barack Obama’s appointment as Hillary Clinton in 2008 and Iowa that announced Bernie Sanders as a challenger eight years later.

Democrats across the country are desperate to find someone to beat Donald Trump in November, and this process starts here in the granary.

Elizabeth Warren tries to revive a stuttering campaign. (AP)

All 50 states run their own competition to elect candidates for the presidency.

Most just vote, but not Iowa.

Instead, the residents gather in almost 1,700 school halls, church basements, libraries and community centers for the caucus on Monday evening.

Caucuses are known as a “gathering of neighbors”.

At each venue, representatives of the 10 candidates will try to convince voters to join them.

Then the voters physically choose a side that is in groups in certain corners of the hall or gym.

It is often loud and cramped and will soon be weird.

If a candidate has more than 15 percent of the caucus goers in the area, then these supporters are locked up.

However, if a candidate reaches less than 15 percent, they have not reached the profitability threshold and the group dissolves.

Voters in the disbanded groups can walk across the room to another candidate or just go home.

As soon as the voters have realigned themselves, a final balance is drawn.

Any candidate who reaches more than 15 percent of citizens across the state will pick up delegates to the Democratic National Convention, where formal voting takes place over who will take over Donald Trump.

The system is loud and complex – campaigns spend months training local leaders – but it’s also something Iowans is proud of and fiercely defends.

Bernie Sanders enters the Iowa Caucuses with verve. (AP)

History tells us that there are only three tickets in Iowa.

While not all nominees win in Iowa – Donald Trump came second here in 2016 – it has been generations since a candidate landed outside the top 3 and won the party’s nomination.

As the first competition, a good result in the caucuses deserves media coverage, money and dynamism.

All three are critical as the primary process will continue in the coming months.

Iowans see this as a litmus test for the White House race and take their roles seriously.

Most of the 200,000 people who are expected to meet on Monday evening have seen at least one candidate speak in person.

Many will have seen several candidates speak.

The campaign is intimate and will mostly be run in coffeeshops and voters across the state in 2019.

Interest in Iowa is so great that CNN has scheduled a national one-hour special to announce the final poll results from the Des Moines Register. The survey was later discontinued due to irregularities.

You cannot win the nomination here, but you can certainly lose it.

Joe Biden, former vice president and current Democrat leader, said if you hit 12 percent in Iowa you’re done.

He would know that his campaign ended here in 2008.

Former Vice President Joe Biden meets a supporter in Iowa. (AP)

The political context is also a factor.

This year’s decision will be made while Donald Trump’s impeachment is in Washington.

While Iowa candidates are trying to convince undecided voters, the four senators who are still in the running have been brought on trial as juries.

They will be there on Monday in the desperate final hours before the meetings.

It’s an unprecedented crease in the already complicated Iowa formula.

Do you remember the saying about three tickets from Iowa?

Well, there are four candidates with a realistic chance of winning Monday night, and four to three won’t go.

Momentum is with Bernie Sanders at the moment.

The 78-year-old fought Hillary Clinton here in 2016, which suggests that the competition for the nomination is much closer, longer and more bitter than many expected.

Senator Sanders has the edge in recent Iowa polls, but is a little behind the former Mr. Biden at the national level.

Mr. Biden campaigned for the return to normality and toured Iowa on his “Soul of the Nation” tour.

The best known campaign machine in Iowa belongs to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts Senator was on a nomination course four months ago, but the wind has come from her sails.

Monday could change that.

The fourth candidate is the surprise of the presidency, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The 37-year-old Afghan veteran, a Harvard-trained Mayor from Indiana, is the first openly gay candidate for a large party.

“Mayor Pete,” as he is called, has conducted surveys in Iowa in the past and is well-equipped, but his unlikely run to the White House would require a good result in Iowa.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg’s unlikely propensity to nominate Democrats could be boosted by a strong performance in Iowa. (AP)

There are still 10 candidates fighting for the nomination, while Mike Bloomberg is running for the nomination, but is not worried about the first four countries.

It is far from the historically large and diverse field with which the race started last year.

This leads to the main criticism of Iowa as litmus test: diversity.

Iowa is a rural state where corn is king and variety rare.

Former Obama cabinet member Julian Castro pointed out when he stopped campaigning last month. He promoted Senator Warren in Iowa this week.

It is the reality of the process, a process that is closely guarded on the ground in Iowa.

Amy Klobuchar was recently supported by the New York Times along with rival Elizabeth Warren. (AP)

From Monday evening at 7 p.m. (around noon tomorrow, AEDT), months-long surveys and punditry no longer count.

Iowa has a history of throwing surprises and breaking hearts from campaigns.

Thousands of hours and millions of dollars have been invested in this small country through campaigns hoping to become democratic flag bearers in late July.

Donald Trump is waiting for them.

The president held a rally in Des Moines last week, a less than subtle reminder that this is his country and Iowa Trump country.

Democrats want to beat the president in November. It is an overwhelming factor in every meeting room across the state.

You just don’t agree how.

The only thing that’s certain in Iowa is that there are fewer candidates in the race at night.