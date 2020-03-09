Crude oil drops 30%, the biggest drop since 1991 after Saudi prices cut prices – world news

Oil has fallen the most since 1991 on Monday, after Saudi Arabia began a price war with Russia by slashing its sales prices and pledging to release its surplus supply in a market that has been declining since the fall in demand due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Future Brent crude prices fell as much as $ 14.25, or 31.5%, to $ 31.02 a barrel. This was the largest percentage drop since January 17, 1991, at the beginning of the first Gulf War, and the lowest since February 12, 2016. It was trading at $ 35.75 at 0114 GMT.

Texas Intermediate Western Intermediate Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped as much as $ 11.28, or 27.4%, to $ 30 a barrel. It was also the largest percentage drop since the first Gulf War in January 1991, the lowest since February 22, 2016. It was trading at $ 32.61.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, is trying to penalize Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, for brewing on Friday a reduction in production proposed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC and other manufacturers have supported the cuts to stabilize falling prices caused by the economic downturn due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase crude oil production above 10 million barrels a day (bpd) in April after the current supply agreement between OPEC and Russia, known as OPEC +, expires in late March, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other major producers last fought for market share like this between 2014 and 2016 to try to squeeze production out of the United States, now the world’s largest oil producer, as shale oil flows have doubled production countries over the last decade.

“Saudi Arabia and Russia are entering a war on oil prices that is likely to be limited and tactical,” the Eurasia Group said.

“The most likely outcome of this crisis is to plunge into a painful process that takes weeks or months, until prices are low enough to … get some sort of compromise on the renewed OPEC + production cap,” Eurasia said.

Saudi Arabia opened the war by cutting official selling prices for April for all crude classes for all destinations by between $ 6 and $ 8 a barrel.

China’s efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic have disrupted the world’s second-largest economy and limited supplies to the largest oil importer.

The expansion of other economies such as Italy and South Korea and growing cases in the United States have raised concerns about the decline in oil demand this year.

Major banks such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have cut demand growth forecasts, with Morgan Stanley predicting that China will have zero demand growth in 2020, while Goldman sees a drop in global demand of 150,000 barrels per day.

In other markets, the dollar has fallen sharply against the yen, Asian equity markets have been set for major declines, with gold rising to its highest since 2013 as investors fled to safe havens.

