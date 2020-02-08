Cruise line bans Chinese citizens because of corona virus

A major cruise company has taken the extraordinary step of banning Chinese citizens regardless of when they were last there, and there has been grief and anger at the death of a Wuhan doctor who was reprimanded for being prematurely ill had warned.

Beijing’s communist leadership has sealed off cities, canceled flights, and closed factories to stem an epidemic that is affecting the world’s second largest economy. Global markets and companies that depend on Chinese supply lines are affected.

The epicenter province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, are in a locked state, and Beijing resembles a ghost town.

However, Apple Inc. announced that next week it would work to reopen the Chinese offices and call centers and prepare to reopen the retail stores.

After two days in which Hubei reported fewer new cases of coronavirus and deaths, which led to optimism, there was an upward trend on Friday.

The Hubei Health Commission website reported 82 new deaths and 2,841 new cases in the province. Mainland China has seen more than 700 deaths and more than 34,000 infections

Li, an ophthalmologist, was among the eight people criticized by the Wuhan police for spreading “illegal and false” information.

Li had to sign a letter saying that he “seriously disrupted social order” and was threatened with charges.

Social media users called him a hero and shared a selfie of him lying on a hospital bed with an oxygen ventilator holding up his Chinese ID card. A picture showed the message “Farewell, Li Wenliang”, engraved in the snow on a river bank.

“Wuhan does indeed owe Li Wenliang an apology,” said Hu Xilinx, editor of the government-sponsored tabloid Global Times.

Human rights group Amnesty International called his death a “tragic reminder” of how China’s concern for stability led to important information being suppressed.

China was accused of trying to cover up the 2003 SARS outbreak that killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

There were signs that the discussion about Li’s death had been censored. After a brief look at Weibo, the topics “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of expression” did not yield any results.

The virus has spread all over the world, with 320 cases in 27 countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters balance sheet of official statements.

WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan said reports that Asians in the West are being avoided because of a supposed link to the coronavirus are “absolutely unacceptable and should be stopped”.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd issued a statement on Friday saying, “Guests or crew members traveling to, from, or through mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau less than 15 days prior to departure cannot board any of our ships.”

But it didn’t stop there. It also said: “Guests who have a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport are not allowed to enter our ships regardless of when they were last there.”

China has bitterly complained of bans and measures that violate WHO recommendations, and has accused governments and businesses of taking such measures for fear of deception.

Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. How deadly and contagious the virus is, however, remains unclear. This caused the countries to quarantine hundreds of people and cut travel connections to China.

Four sick passengers on board a Royal Caribbean ship that arrived off New Jersey in the United States were taken to hospital out of “great caution,” the mayor said.

Among around 3,700 people who were quarantined in a cruise ship off Japan, there were 41 new cases, 61 in total, while Hong Kong-ruled by Chinese people quarantined a cruise ship with 3,600 on board for a third day.

“A cruise ship is a very special environment in which even with a virus that is not very efficient in transmission, a higher transmission rate can be achieved,” said Ryan of the WHO to a press conference in Geneva.

Beijing Municipal Justice Bureau head Li Fuying told reporters that people who deliberately disguise contacts or refuse to be isolated could be sentenced to death.

