Cruise lines quarantined after 1 positive coronavirus test

Nearly 3,000 passengers remain in quarantine on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan after one passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say the passenger who tested positive is an 80-year-old man. A woman on board said she was concerned that the virus would spread.

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about the epidemic that started in Wuhan, China

Japanese authorities are rushing to contain the possible Wuhan coronavirus outbreak after it was revealed that an infected passenger went to Tokyo and spent a few days on a Princess cruise ship. This forced the authorities to lock the ship and quarantine thousands of people on board.

This is the second known campaign to be quarantined due to coronavirus problems. About 7,000 passengers were detained on an Italian cruise ship last week while awaiting test results from a 54-year-old woman who fell ill with fever and flu-like symptoms.

