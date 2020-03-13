Princess Cruises and Viking Cruises announced significant delays and suspensions for the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

“It is our intention to reassure our loyal customers, team members and global stakeholders about our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who navigate with us, as well as those who do business. with us, and with countries and communities. We visit the world, “said Jan Swartz, President of Princess Cruises, in the company’s official statement, sent to USA TODAY by spokeswoman Negin Kamali.

The 60-day voluntary suspension will not arrive until reimbursement, but tickets will be transferable for a future trip when the cruises are resumed. Princess will also offer “generous cruise ship credit” to sweeten the deal. “Princess will honor this offer for customers who have made the final payment and canceled their reservation on or after February 4, 2020,” said the cruise line. “Future cruise ship credit can be used on any trip departing on May 1, 2022.”

Viking Cruises has made a similar announcement, but has gone a step further by making the “difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations” for all cruises, starting on Thursday and at least April 30.

“I am writing today because the situation has become such that operating as a travel company carries significant risks of quarantine or medical detention, which could diminish the travel experiences for which our guests have planned,” Torstein Hagen’s Viking President. “As a private company with strong finances, we don’t have to worry about quarterly earnings expectations, and this flexibility allows us to do what is best for our guests and our employees, as we have always done.”

“This is a decision we made with a heavy heart, but in the current circumstances, we cannot deliver the high-quality Viking experience we are known for,” Hagen said. “We will be with our guests, employees and partners in these difficult times and hope that they will be on our side in turn.”

Coronavirus, officially named “COVID-19” by the World Health Organization, has been officially classified as a global pandemic. As states across the country declare emergencies and seek an appropriate response, President Donald Trump has called for the unity of bipartisanship in efforts to keep America secure and our national economy stable. Despite contact with multiple individuals who later tested positive for the contagion, POTUS remains optimistic about their personal safety.