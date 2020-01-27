Cruise Origin People Mover does not have fully autonomous controls

It seems nowadays that there is no shortage of startups that promise new vehicles with electric motors and self-driving systems, and now the joint action of GM and Honda, Cruise, has shown that driverless people are on the move without human control.

The cruise origin, which is billed as a bus, was presented at the “Move Beyond the Car” event in San Francisco. The base and the drive system are built by GM.

Testing

Before the Cruise Origin can pick up passengers in a city near you, the car must go through additional tests that Cruise believes will go well.

The car already uses a proven autonomous system from the Chevrolet Bolt. The autonomous Bolts will also be available via an app for rides before Origin starts.

Spacious interior

The interior of the brick-shaped vehicle is spacious without having to allow space for the control structure of the vehicle. The two rows of seats face each other like an old-style stagecoach and offer space for a briefcase or a shoulder bag under the seats as well as additional storage space at the front and rear of the vehicle.

Some details

Cruise has given some details about the upcoming minibus. There is no word on performance, range or battery. Cruise says the car will last a million miles, but it’s not clear if they include battery life. However, it will be a rear-wheel drive vehicle.

